Xayne vs Elite Andrew vs Skyler: Which Free Fire character is better in 2022?

Garena Free Fire has both active and passive characters that mobile gamers can choose from. Active abilities have to be manually activated, while passive abilities work as and when the situation arises.

Some passive characters have awakened abilities, and Andrew is one of them. This article compares the ability of Elite Andrew with two active characters, Xayne and Skyler, to determine who is the best among them.

Assessing the abilities of Xayne, Elite Andrew, and Skyler in Free Fire

Xayne

Xayne has the active ability called Xtreme Encounter that has a cooldown time of 150 seconds. Her ability lasts for 10 seconds, and she recovers 80 HPs temporarily. She also helps in destroying 40% of a gloo wall.

Elite Andrew

Andrew's awakened ability is called Wolf Pack. Through this ability, damage reduction to players’ armor is increased by 5%. Players get a boost of an additional 15% from allies who are equipped with the skill.

Skyler

Skyler is a popular active character with an ability called Riptide Rhythm. With a cooldown time of 60 seconds, he is capable of creating a sonic wave that can destroy up to five gloo walls within a radius of 50 meters. Moreover, with every gloo wall deployed, he recovers four HPs.

Note: All abilities listed above are at the characters' minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Who is the best Free Fire character among the three?

Players who are into aggressive gameplay should definitely choose Skyler. Not only does he help in destroying gloo walls that players often use as protection, but he also aids users with HPs.

Despite Andrew having an awakened ability, his skill is not as diverse as Skyler’s. Xayne is a good competitor to Skyler, but she can destroy gloo walls only at the highest level, unlike the latter, who can do it from the base level.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

