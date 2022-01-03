Chrono vs Xayne: Which Free Fire character is better in 2022

Character selection in Free Fire can make or break a match for players, and their abilities can be crucial in the overall gameplay. Chrono and Xayne are two of the best options available to users in the game, both of which have exceptional abilities of the active type.

However, many players are perplexed as to which one to buy and choose because not everyone has the means to acquire both. As a result, they look for overall ability comparisons.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Comparing Chrono and Xayne in Free Fire

Chrono’s ability in Free Fire

Chrono (Image via Free Fire)

Name: Time Turner

At the base level, the ability creates an impenetrable force field that blocks 800 damage. However, users are unable to attack foes from within the field. All the effects last for four seconds, and a cooldown time of 180 seconds is then placed.

When Chrono reaches its max potential in Free Fire, the skill's duration is increased to six seconds, while the cooldown is reduced to 120 seconds.

Xayne’s ability in Free Fire

Xayne (Image via Free Fire)

Name: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne’s ability grants players 80 HP temporarily (decreasing overtime, 8 HP per second). There’s also 40% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. Xtreme Encounter runs for 10 seconds and has a 150-second cooldown.

At the peak level of the character, the damage to Gloo Walls and shields is increased by 100%, and the cooldown time reduces to 100 seconds.

Verdict

Before the recent nerf on Chrono’s ability, he was arguably the most robust and viable option in Free Fire. Now, as users cannot shoot outside the forcefield, Time Turner has become relatively less helpful, with hardly anyone using it during the gameplay. Nonetheless, it can still provide players with great cover during times of need.

In contrast, Xayne’s Xtreme Encounter is remarkable only for those users who like playing aggressively on the battlefield. The additional HP that it provides lasts only for a few seconds, during which they have to go all in.

To conclude, the choice of character varies from user to user. Xayne will be a better option for players who want to engage in rush gameplay. However, those who do not prefer doing so can utilize Chrono, as they will be able to use his ability better in general.

Edited by Shaheen Banu