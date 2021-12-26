3 best Free Fire character and pet combinations for rush gameplay

Rush gameplay in Free Fire is a commonly used tactic. Players rush the enemy and either force them out of position or eliminate them in a gunfight. If done correctly, no losses will be taken on the player's side to improve their K/D ratio.

While skill and gear play a vital role in ensuring victory, using the right character and pet combo is just as important. They can help turn the tide of engagement in an instant and emerge victoriously.

Three Free Fire character and pet combinations that are perfect for rush gameplay

1) A124 + Agent Hop

A124's ability is called Thrill of Battle. When activated, it converts 60 EP to HP within 4 seconds. It's instantaneous and has a cooldown period of 10 seconds. The ability to rapidly heal during intense gunfights is invaluable in Free Fire.

To make this ability even stronger, players can use the character with Agent Hop's Bouncing Bonus ability. This grants the user 50 EP when the safe zone shrinks.

Players can consistently heal and rush opponents in Free Fire using this combination. Even though the combination grants players fast HP recovery, it is advisable to carry a few medkits.

2) Jota + Detective Panda

Jota's passive ability is called Sustained Raids. When an opponent is shot during combat, the user recovers some HP. An additional 20% HP will be recovered if the opponent is downed or eliminated.

This ability allows players to rush opponents without having to worry about healing. Detective Panda can be used alongside the character to make it even stronger. Panda's Blessings grants 10 HP to the user upon scoring an elimination.

Using this combination, Free Fire players can engage opponents nonstop. There will be no need to stop and heal during a match if done correctly. This will allow for numerous tactical options and greatly increase the K/D ratio.

3) DJ Alok + Rockie

DJ Alok's ability is called Drop the Beat. When activated, it creates a 5-meter aura. Teammates within the aura receive a 15% bonus to movement speed and recover 5 HP/second. Once used, it has a cooldown time of 45 seconds.

This ability allows Free Fire players to heal in combat and rapidly maneuver the battlefield. Even though the cooldown time is already low, it can be reduced further by using a pet.

With Rockie's Stay Chill ability, the cooldown time can be reduced to approximately 38.25 seconds. This will allow players to use their ability nearly twice in one minute.

Note: The list is in no particular order, is subjective, and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The pet's and character's abilities are at their maximum level.

Edited by Srijan Sen