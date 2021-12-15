Jota vs Skyler: Which Free Fire character is better for beginners?

Free Fire characters can possess active and passive abilities. While players have to activate active abilities manually, passive skills are automatically activated whenever the situation arises.

Skyler is one of the fans’ favorite active characters, and Jota is an underrated passive one. This article compares the abilities of these two Free Fire characters to determine who is better suited to beginners.

Skyler

Skyler and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler’s active ability is Riptide Rhythm, which helps destroy gloo walls. It has a cooldown time that ranges from 60 seconds to 40 seconds.

He can destroy five gloo walls within the range of 50 meters at the initial level and 100 meters at the final level. With every gloo wall deployed, players get 4 HP (base level) to 9 HP (top-level).

Jota

\Jota and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Jota is a passive character with an ability called Sustained Raids. He enables gamers to recover HP while shooting enemies.

If the Free Fire character successfully hits an opponent, the user’s HP level rises. At the first level, Jota can gain 10% of the maximum HP if he knocks down an enemy, and at the final level, the amount of HP is boosted by 20%.

Which Free Fire character is more suitable for beginners?

Jota is a better choice for beginners (Image via Free Fire)

If the abilities of the two characters are compared, Skyler is much more powerful than Jota. However, the latter will be a lot easier to handle, which is what a newbie needs.

Users need to have a good game sense to be able to use Skyler successfully, and beginners might find the process a little intimidating. Since Jota helps with health recovery and is devoid of a cooldown time, he is more suitable to a beginner.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

