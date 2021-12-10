3 most underperforming Free Fire characters released in 2021

Free Fire comes up with new characters with almost every major update. Aside from introducing new characters, the developers also nerf and buff the abilities of the existing ones.

Free Fire has released ten new characters this year and while most of them were widely accepted by players, some of them were not able to meet expectations. Here are some characters who have underperformed this year and are currently not worth buying.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Free Fire characters released in 2021 that failed to live up to the hype

1) Shirou

Shirou and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Shirou’s ability Damage Delivered is capable of marking attackers for six seconds if they are within 80 meters. The first shot on a target also has 50% additional armor penetration.

While the ability is better than most characters, Shirou was not capable of winning over the Free Fire community. He is the only passive character with a cooldown time, and this was later reduced in the OB30 update.

2) Maro

Maro and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Maro has a passive skill called Falcon Fever. He is one of the least popular Free Fire characters whose ability is not worth possessing.

With Falcon Fever, the damage inflicted on enemies increases by 5% with an increase in distance. The damage to marked enemies is also boosted by 1%.

3) Leon

Leon and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Leon is a new Free Fire character who was given away for free a few weeks ago. However, Leon's ability is not worth the diamonds that players have to spend now in order to acquire him.

His ability Buzzer Beat provides players with 5 HP if they survive a combat encounter. The amount of HP is not enough, and he can be easily replaced with better characters like Jota and Luqueta.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and is not ranked. Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

