5 best Garena Free Fire characters for both Clash Squad and BR modes

Garena Free Fire mainly offers two modes for its players to enjoy – Battle Royale (BR) and Clash Squad. While Battle Royale can be enjoyed solo or with a group, Clash Squad is a team match.

For Clash Squad mode, players must choose a character whose abilities can affect them as well as their teammates. The characters given below are suitable for both the major modes that Free Fire offers.

Free Fire characters suitable for Clash Squad and BR modes

1) K

K and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

K’s Master of All ability increases the maximum EP of players by 50. The Psychology mode helps in recovering 3 EPs in 2.2 seconds (up to a maximum of 150 EPs), and the Jiu-jitsu mode increases EP conversion rate by 500% for both the player and their allies within a range of 5 meters.

2) Dimitri

Dimitri and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri is very useful for team matches and Clash Squad matches as he allows players to self-recover. His ability, Healing Heartbeat, has a cooldown time of 85 seconds and creates a 3.5-meter healing zone where players can recover 3 HPs per second for 10 seconds.

3) Clu

Clu and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Clu can track the location of enemies who are not in a prone or squat position and her skill effects can be shared with teammates after Level 1. Her ability, Tracing Steps, has a cooldown time of 70 seconds, stays active for 5 seconds and covers a range of 50 meters.

4) DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok’s active ability has a fixed cooldown time of 45 seconds. Drop the Beat can create a 5-meter aura that can increase movement and sprinting speed by 10% and restore 5 HPs per second for 5 seconds.

5) Kapella

Kapella and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Kapella is one of the best passive characters that players can use for healing in Clash Squad matches. Her ability, Healing Song, can increase the effects of healing items and healing skills by 10% each and also reduce the HP loss of allies by 20%.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the author and is not ranked. Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Edited by Sabine Algur