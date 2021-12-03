List of Garena Free Fire characters released in 2021 so far

Characters play a notable role in Garena Free Fire, and they are a must-have for every player due to their distinct abilities. Over the years, the list has expanded steadily, and there are currently more than 40 of them.

In 2021 alone, around ten new characters were added to Free Fire.

All characters added in Free Fire this year

1) Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

A sonic wave is unleashed with Skyler's Riptide Rhythm, damaging five gloo walls within 100 meters. There's a cooldown of 40 seconds. Furthermore, each gloo wall that players deploy increases health recovery, starting at 9 points.

2) Shirou

Ability: Damage Delivered

Damage Delivered is a passive ability, and when an opponent within 80 meters hits the user, they get marked for 6 seconds. The first shot at that tagged enemy deals 100% boosted armor penetration. There's a 10-second cooldown duration on this ability.

3) D-bee

Ability: Bullet Beats

D-bee was also made available in 2021, and his ability was buffed in the recent Free Fire update. When users fire while moving, their movement speed is boosted by 15%, and accuracy is increased by 45%.

4) Maro

Ability: Falcon Fervor

Maro is the in-game persona of Mohamed Ramadan, and he was added after a collaboration with this famous personality. In his ability, the damage is increased with distance by a total of 25%. Moreover, damage on tagged enemies is boosted by 3.5%.

5) Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne was introduced in the OB27 update, and her ability grants 80 HP temporarily (decays over time). Additionally, the damage to gloo walls and shields is increased by 100%. After the end, a cooldown time of 100 seconds is placed.

6) Leon

Ability: Buzzer Beater

Leon was given to everyone at no cost during the recently concluded Booyah Day 2021 celebrations in Free Fire. Buzzer Beater recovers 30 health after gamers survive an encounter.

7) Otho

Ability: Memory Mist

Last month, Otho was present in a top-up event, in which users had to buy a particular number of diamonds to get the character for free. His ability, Memory Mist, reveals the positions of other enemies within 50 meters after individuals eliminate one opponent. Information about their location gets shared with the teammates as well.

8) Nairi

Ability: Ice Iron

Nairi is yet to be made available to players in Garena Free Fire. Ice Iron ensures gloo walls recover 30% of current durability every 1 second after deployment. Also, damage to the gloo walls is upsurged by 25% while the players are utilizing ARs.

9) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri was incorporated in the 4th-anniversary celebrations of Free Fire. The character's ability creates a healing zone that is 3.5 meters in diameter. All those who are inside that regain three health points per second. Additionally, they also gain the option to self-recover and get back up. It lasts 15 seconds, and there's a 60-second cooldown.

10) Thiva

Ability: Helping Hand

Thiva's Helping Hand is quite a handy ability in Free Fire, and it was also enhanced recently in the OB31 update. With him equipped, the players' rescue (help-up) speed improves by 25%. Also, the revived ones regain 40 health points in 5 seconds.

Note: The abilities stated above are at the peak level of each of the characters in Free Fire.

