DJ Alok vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better after OB31 update?

The Free Fire OB31 update brought massive changes to the game. In addition to various improvements to gameplay, certain weapons and characters were reworked as well. One of them being Chrono.

With Chrono nerfed, many players are wondering if DJ Alok will become the new meta character in-game. Given his ability in combat, he has little competition at the moment. So the question here is, 'Who is the better character in-game - Chrono or DJ Alok?' Read on to find out.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' maximum level.

A detailed comparison of DJ Alok and Chrono in Free Fire

Abilities explained

DJ Alok's ability

DJ Alok's 'Drop the Beat' ability provides HP recovery and a speed boost. When activated, teammates within the 5-meter aura will receive a 15% speed boost and recover 5 HP/second for five seconds. The ability lasts for 10 seconds and has a cooldown period of 45 seconds.

Chrono's ability

Chrono's 'Time Turner' ability provides an excellent defensive capability to players in Free Fire. It creates an impenetrable force field. Nothing gets in or out. It blocks a total of 800 damage and lasts for six seconds. The ability has a long cooldown period of 120 seconds.

Combat uses

DJ Alok in combat

DJ Alok's role in combat is that of a support character in Free Fire. His ability enables team members to heal on the fly. Additionally, with the help of the speed boost, the entire team can get into position for a gunfight or rush opponents effectively.

Chrono in combat

Chrono's primary role in combat is blocking damage and providing cover. His dome-shaped force field provides 360-degree cover to the team. This comes in handy when caught in open terrain or when being flanked by opponents.

Verdict

DJ Alok and Chrono have been fan favorites in Free Fire for a while. However, following the latest nerf, Chrono has taken a backseat. His role in combat has drastically shifted from attacker to defender. Nevertheless, his ability comes into use in certain situations.

However, given the dynamic shift of role in combat, DJ Alok is the clear winner in this comparison. His ability not only heals himself but the entire squad. This opens up a lot of tactical options by allowing players to passively heal and keep firing.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

