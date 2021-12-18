3 best character combinations to Improve K/D ratio in Garena Free Fire

Character combinations are one of the most distinctive characteristics of Free Fire, and players can create them by purchasing skill slots for a specific character. Later, those unlocked slots can be filled by the other characters’ abilities.

With the appropriate combination, players can get the upper hand in a match and notch more kills, resulting in a better K/D ratio. As a result, individuals search for the best combos they can incorporate.

Note: The abilities listed here are at the base level of each character. In addition, the pairings are based on the writer’s opinion.

Free Fire: Best character combinations to improve K/D ratio

3) Dimitri + Thiva + Leon + Dasha

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri’s ability creates a 3.5m-diameter healing zone, inside which players and allies gain three health points per second. They can also self-recover to get back up after getting knocked. The ability lasts for 10 seconds following a 85-second cooldown.

Thiva (Image via Free Fire)

With Vital Vibes of Thiva, rescue (help-up) speed raises by 10%. Upon a successful rescue, the revived use receives 15 health points in 5 seconds.

Leon (Image via Free Fire)

Meanwhile, if users have Leon equipped, they gain 5 points after surviving combat in Free Fire.

Dasha (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha reduces the damage taken from falls by 30% and the recovery time by 60%. Furthermore, the rate of recoil build-up and max recoil gets lowered by a total of 6%.

2) K + Miguel + Luqueta + D-bee

K (Image via Free Fire)

K’s Master of All boosts the max EP by 50, and it has two different modes, Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. EP conversion rises by 500% in the former, while Psychology restores 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. Mode change has a 3-second cooldown.

Miguel (Image via Free Fire)

Miguel possesses Crazy Slayer, and it gives 30 EP after the users get a kill in Free Fire. The collected EP gets converted into HP easily in K’s Jiu-jitsu mode.

Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Coming to Luqueta’s ability, the max health of players is increased by 10, up to 50 when they get a kill in-game.

D-bee (Image via Free Fire)

Lastly, D-bee increases movement speed and accuracy by 5% and 20%, respectively. This only works when players are firing while moving.

1) Alok + Jota + Jai + Otho

Alok (Image via Free Fire)

Alok’s Drop the Beat makes is one of the best characters in the game, and it creates a 5m aura that increases movement speed by 10% and restores HP/s for 5 seconds. After its end, the ability features a 45-second cooldown.

Jota (Image via Free Fire)

With Jota equipped, players regain health after they hit foes with guns. Additionally, 10% HP is recovered after knocking an enemy.

Jai (Image via Free Fire)

Raging Reload of Jai replenishes a weapon's magazine by 30% when players get a knock. This applies to AR, SG, SMG, and Pistol categories.

Otho (Image via Free Fire)

Finally, after the users get a kill, Otho’s Memory Mist reveals the position of other enemies within a distance of 25 meters.

