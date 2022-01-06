Skyler vs Nairi vs Maro: Which Free Fire character is better in 2022?

With 2022 underway, new characters are bound to be added to Free Fire soon. Until then, Skyler, Nairi, and Maro remain three of the best in-game. They can be used in most situations and are well-suited for different playstyles.

However, when it comes to being the 'Meta character' or the best in-game, there can only be one. Only one of them can rise to the occasion and perform brilliantly under any circumstances. Who is it? Read on to find out.

Detailed comparison of Skyler, Nairi, and Maro in Free Fire based on abilities and combat usage

Abilities

Skyler's ability

Skyler's ability is known as Riptide Rhythm. When activated, it produces a wide sonic wave. It travels forward, destroying up to five gloo walls in its path. The ability has an effective range of 100 meters and a cooldown period of 40 seconds. As a bonus feature, users recover HP when deploying a gloo wall.

Nairi's ability

Nairi's ability is known as Ice Iron. Once deployed, gloo walls can recover 30% of their durability every second. Additionally, users deal 25% increased damage to gloo walls when using an assault rifle.

Maro's ability

Maro's ability is known as Falcon Fervor. The further away an opponent is located, the more damage the user will inflict. This scales to a maximum of 25% increased damage. As a bonus, users can deal an extra 3.5% damage to targets that have been marked.

Combat

Skyler in combat

Skyler is the best at breaking down gloo walls in combat. The bonus ability to actively heal also allows the user to be self-reliant during a gunfight. Combining these two traits, the character is well-suited as an aggressive rusher in Free Fire.

Nairi in combat

Nairi's ability allows the user to play both defensively and aggressively in Free Fire. The extra gloo wall durability is great for long-drawn battles, while the bonus damage is useful when rushing the enemy.

Maro in combat

Maro's main use in combat is to deal damage. Using his ability, the user can deal vast amounts of damage to opponents far away. This makes the character ideal for sniping and mid to long-range gunfights in Free Fire.

Verdict

All three characters have a unique ability in-game. Depending on the playstyle, users will have to decide which one suits them best. However, when it comes to raw damage output, none can surpass Maro.

Those good with snipers can get one-shot headshots, while those decent with assault rifles can inflict a lot of damage. When used correctly in combination with other abilities, Maro's Falcon Fervor truly has no equal in Free Fire.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The character abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu