Top 5 Free Fire tips to win long-range fights in ranked mode

Long-range gunfights in Free Fire are a common occurrence. In most scenarios, both teams disengage and move on. However, at times, the gunfight intensifies and shots are exchanged over long distances for extended periods of time.

While there are many tactical and strategic maneuvers to ensure victory, the basics need to be mastered first. By following these few tips, the odds of winning long-range fights in-game can be drastically improved.

These tips and tricks can be implemented for a better chance at winning long-range fights in Free Fire

5) Use a specialized character build combination

A good way to ensure a higher chance of victory during long-range fights is to build a specialized Free Fire character. All abilities will be focused around accuracy and stability during shootouts.

Laura's 'Sharp Shooter' ability can be used to increase accuracy. Maro's "Falco Fervor" can be used in conjunction with Moco's "Hacker's Eye" ability to deal increased damage at longer ranges on marked targets.

4) Sniper and marksman rifles are the best weapons to use

Assault rifles are the standard weapon of choice in Free Fire. They are well suited for both mid and long-range combat. However, as the distance from the target increases, their usefulness in combat declines significantly.

For long-range fights, the weapons of choice are snipers and marksman rifles. Basic versions of both weapons can be easily found on the map, while more powerful variants can be acquired via air-drops.

3) Fire single shots for higher accuracy

Spraying and praying strategies are useful when fighting at close-to-mid range. However, when shooting over a long distance, accuracy plays the most important role. Every missed shot can have threatening consequences.

To ensure accuracy is not hampered over long-range, Free Fire players need to shoot single shots. This will ensure that the weapon's recoil is kept to a minimum.

2) Master firing while being scoped in

Hip-fire mode is widely used in Free Fire. Most beginners and even seasoned players prefer this technique as it does not obscure peripheral vision. This ensures that players can get a 180° view during gunfights.

Sadly, accuracy takes a massive hit when using hip-fire. It becomes difficult to aim and land shots at long-range. To be accurate, players have to learn how to shoot while being scoped in.

1) Body shots are good

Most seasoned players are able to land headshots over vast distances. If done correctly, the opponent will go down in a single shot. However, hours of practice is needed to reach that level of proficiency and not everyone has that kind of patience.

Nevertheless, even though headshots are powerful, body-shots are good enough as well. Rather than wasting time trying to land the perfect headshot, players should aim for the center of mass. While the damage inflicted will be significantly less, it all adds up in the long run.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha