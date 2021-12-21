Top 3 tips for shooting one-tap headshots in Free Fire

In Garena Free Fire, nothing beats the feeling of getting a one-tap headshot. They are one of the most effective ways to take down the enemies, so players at all levels practice scoring more headshots.

Once trained, users can easily knock down an armored opponent even with a Desert Eagle, which gives an advantage while fighting in close range with shotguns. However, it will take considerable time and effort to learn one-tap headshots.

Note: The articles are based on the writer's opinion.

Learn how to better perform one-tap headshots in Free Fire

1) Exact technique

Free Fire has an aim assist feature that helps players. Whenever their crosshair is close to the enemy, it will automatically get dragged to their torso, making it difficult for them to hit headshots.

To execute one tap, the crosshair placement and dragging it near the head is essential. The ideal position for the crosshair will vary depending on the distance of the enemy. If opponents are close by, users should preferably have their crosshairs slightly away from them and drag it to the head.

While in the medium range, it is better to have the crosshair slightly near the enemy, and only then should gamers drag it to the opponent’s head.

2) Getting the settings right

Having high sensitivity is beneficial (Image via Free Fire)

Getting your sensitivity right is instrumental in hitting one-tap headshots in Garena Free Fire. First, users should ensure smooth gameplay by reducing the graphics, if necessary. If there are lag or frame drops, hitting a headshot will become problematic.

In addition to graphic settings, players should ensure that the sensitivity settings are set to the maximum. They can utilize the following settings:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 80 – 90

4x Scope: 75 – 85

Sniper Scope: 50 – 70

Free Look: 85 – 90

Gamers might take a while to get adjusted to the higher general and red dot sensitivity, which will be beneficial in the long run. When it comes to custom HUD, they can slightly increase the side of the fire button. There should also be a good space around the fire button to drag it further.

3) There is no substitute to practice

Head to the combat zone (Image via Free Fire)

It will be difficult for players to execute one-tap headshots without regular practice. The best way to do so would be heading over the range in Batou. Users can first practice hitting the dummy target and get an experience similar to a match by entering the combat zone.

Gamers can further play a few unrated games to hone their skills. Over time, they will get much better at hitting headshots.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

