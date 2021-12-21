TheDonato's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, guild, and more (December 2021)

Free Fire is very popular in many parts of the world, capturing a good share of the mobile battle royale market. It boasts several content creators with unprecedented growth, who have gained millions of subscribers and billions of views.

TheDonato has 25.9 million subscribers, making him the second most subscribed Free Fire YouTuber globally. There are more than 1800 videos on his channel, which have attained 4.368 billion views. He regularly uploads content related to the battle royale game accompanied by engaging commentary.

What is TheDonato’s Free Fire ID and stats?

TheDonato’s Free Fire ID is 219110511. The YouTuber leads the 'DonatoS' guild within the game and his stats as of 21 December 2021 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

TheDonato’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

TheDonato has contested in 2536 squad matches and has been victorious 956 times, resulting in a win ratio of 37.69%. He has attained 13492 kills with a K/D ratio of 8.54.

He has played 2129 duo games and secured 821 victories, corresponding to a win percentage of 38.56%. TheDonato has notched 11742 kills, bagging him a K/D ratio of 8.98.

He has 1557 appearances to date in solo matches and has earned booyahs in 439 matches, equaling a win percentage of 28.19%. The content creator has amassed 8098 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.24.

Ranked stats

TheDonato’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

TheDonato has won 20 out of 57 squad games this season, leading to a win percentage of 35.08%. With 302 frags, TheDonato has secured a K/D ratio of 8.16.

He has featured in 32 duo matches and triumphed on 11 occasions, registering a win rate of 34.37%. The internet star has recorded 145 kills, attaining a K/D ratio of 6.90.

TheDonato has participated in a single ranked solo game. He has accumulated 10 frags with a K/D ratio of 10.

Note: TheDonato’s Free Fire stats will change as he plays in more games.

Monthly income

TheDonato's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, TheDonato’s estimated monthly earnings from YouTube are said to be in the range of $12.8K - $205.5K. His yearly earnings are likely in the range of $154.1K - $2.5M.

YouTube channel

TheDonato has been uploading videos for more than six years, starting with Clash Royale and switching to Free Fire after a few years. His channel has quickly gained popularity and now boasts over 25.9 million subscribers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish