FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, monthly income, and best videos in December 2021

Pratham Shaw is a popular Indian Free Fire YouTuber with his channel, FireEyes Gaming, known for its easy-to-follow tips and tricks videos. He currently has more than 3.85 million subscribers and has received more than 429 million views.

He also posts gameplay videos with interesting commentary and is in the Heroic tier. The YouTuber has posted excellent numbers in the last month and gained 80k subscribers, while the view count increased by 18.29 million.

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire ID numbers and statistics

FireEyes Gaming’s Free Fire UID is 435180912. He is also the leader of FG Esports.

Lifetime stats

Pratham has 3621 wins in squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Pratham has participated in 16757 squad matches and has claimed victory in 3621 of them, which equals a win percentage of 21.60%. He has attained 53490 kills while maintaining a kill-to-death ratio of 4.07.

The player has turned 258 of the 1693 duo games into wins, retaining a win rate of 15.23%. With 4661 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.25.

He has entered 1012 solo matches and stood victorious 106 times, resulting in a win percentage of 10.47%. The YouTuber has 2615 frags while standing with a K/D ratio of 2.89.

Ranked stats

Pratham has not played solo matches (Image via Free Fire)

FireEyes Gaming has featured in 30 ranked squad games and won six, equating to a win rate of 20%. He has notched 111 frags, resulting in a kill-to-death ratio of 4.63.

In duo matches, the streamer has 45 appearances and has bettered all his opponents five times, recording a win ratio of 11.11%. He has bagged 146 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.65.

Note: FireEyes Gaming’s stats were recorded on 20 December 2021, and these will change as he plays more games.

Monthly income

FireEyes Gaming’s growth in the last month (Image via Free Fire)

According to the Social Blade website, the estimations for FireEyes Gaming’s monthly earnings range from $4.6K to $73.2K. The yearly earnings from his YouTube channel are believed to be around $54.9K to $877.9K.

Best videos

1) Don’t Judge A Book By Its Cover Must Watch #Shorts || FireEyes Gaming || Garena Free Fire (16 million views)

2) Wukong Vs Chrono Must Watch #Shorts || Garena Free Fire (15 million)

3) Every Free Fire Lover Must Watch This Story Of Noob & Pro Players #Shorts - Garena Free Fire (13.3 million)

Note: Views have been taken as the sole criterion for determining the most popular videos.

YouTube channel

Pratham has been churning out Free Fire-related videos on his YouTube channel since November 2019. He has over 280 videos in more than two years.

