V badge in Free Fire ID: How to get and why it's rare

The exclusive V badge has been around for quite some time and has become one of the most coveted items in Free Fire. Players desire an opportunity to acquire it, with the only reason for flaunting it in front of their friends.

Gamers actively search for viable solutions but cannot find a functional one. The V badge is intended only for Free Fire partners and is not readily available to other gamers.

Steps to get a V badge on your Free Fire ID

All Free Fire players who have been active in the Free Fire community will surely know about the availability of the V badge. As specified in the OB25 patch notes, only partners will be receiving such badges within the game. It will be displayed before their IGN and profile.

For those interested in obtaining it, the only route accessible to them is to apply for the Partner Program and get accepted. There are several requirements that they must meet to be considered for the application.

There is a long list of perks (Image via Free Fire)

This includes a minimum subscriber base of 100k, with more than 300k views in 30 days. In addition, the YouTube channel should have at least 80 percent of its content related to Free Fire. The content that may be posted must be clean, non-offensive, and engaging.

You may follow the instructions below to get a V badge by joining the Free Fire Partner Program.

Step 1: You can visit Free Fire’s dedicated website for the Partner Program through this link.

Click the Apply Now button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you have to fill out a registration form, which you can access by pressing the Apply Now button.

Step 3: After you send the form, all the applications will be screened, and the most deserving ones will receive a slot.

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from the V Badge, the partners also receive many other benefits and rewards. This includes special invites to tournaments and esports events, exclusive merchandise and more.

Tired of scrolling through invalid Free Fire redeem codes? Check out latest working codes here!

Edited by Srijan Sen