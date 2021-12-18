Ankush FF's Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, guild, top videos, and rank in December 2021

Free Fire players across the globe have enjoyed tremendous success due to their fantastic gameplay in the areas of livestreaming and content creation in recent years. Ankush FF has made a name for himself in the Indian community, and he now boasts 1.75 million subscribers.

Ankush is known for his captivating gameplay videos and is placed in the Grandmaster in the current season while in the Heroic in Clash Squad mode. He has accumulated 40k subscribers and 7.64 million views in the last month.

What is Ankush FF's Free Fire ID and stats?

Ankush FF's Free Fire ID is 241375963. He leads the IDFC guild, whose ID is 3000860621.

Lifetime stats

Ankush has raked in more than 120k squad kills (Image via Free Fire)

Ankush has played 29063 squad games and has outplayed his opponents 13374 times, which corresponds to a win rate of 46.01%. With a massive 120037 kills, the content creator stands with a K/D ratio of 7.65.

He has appeared in 3284 duo matches and managed to turn 1300 games into wins, sustaining a win ratio of 39.58%. The YouTuber has succeeded in securing 12564 kills at a kill-to-death ratio of 6.33.

Ankush FF has participated in 995 solo matches and achieved 135 booyahs, roughly equating to a win percentage of 13.56%. He has piled up 2754 kills, equaling a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Ranked stats

Ankush has not featured in duo matches (Image via Free Fire)

Ankush FF has participated in 2529 ranked squad matches and, with a win percentage of 60.22, has 1523 victories to his name. In terms of frags, he holds 16196 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 16.10.

In this season's solo matches, the user has 11 wins of the 27 games, retaining a win ratio of 40.74%. The content creator has 133 kills which amount to a K/D ratio of 8.31.

Note: Ankush's stats can change as he plays in more Free Fire matches.

Expected earnings

(Image via Free Fire)

Social Blade reports Ankush FF's estimated income figures to be within the range of $1.9K and $30.6K. The website also estimated that yearly earnings are around $22.9K - $366.7K.

Top videos

1) Who Is Ankush ?? 5M to 0 Journey !!! (3.8 million views)

2) DON'T DO THIS INFRONT OF ME AGAIN || NOW I WANT REVENGE !! (2.4 million views)

3) LUFFY Bhai Challenged ME !!! (1.5 million views)

Note: In order to determine Ankush FF's top videos, views have been taken as the sole criteria.

YouTube channel

Ankush FF channel started in April 2021. He has found incredible success in a short period of time as the subscriber count already exceeds 1.75 million. Although there are just over 183 uploads, the user has amassed close to 91 million views.

