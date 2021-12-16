Garena Free Fire Ranked Season 25: Expected release date and leaks

Free Fire has two separate ranking systems for Clash Squad and Battle Royale mode. Furthermore, the developers have revealed that the long-awaited Lone Wolf ranked mode will be available from 20 December onwards. With this, gamers will be able to compete in 1 vs. 1 and 2 vs. 2 matches on the Iron Cage map.

Both current ranked seasons last around two months and provide a variety of prizes to users for achieving a specific rank. The BR-Ranked Season 24, which began in late October, will conclude later this month.

The gamers eagerly look forward to its conclusion since they will have to reascend up the rankings and get new rewards.

Free Fire Ranked Season 25: Everything you need to know

Expected release date and time

The current season will end on 31 December 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire Ranked Season 24 will conclude on 31 December 2021. Usually, the next ranked season commences on the same day, with just a few hours in between. Based on this pattern of seasons, players can expect the Free Fire Ranked Season 25 to start on 31 December 2021, around 2:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30).

After the ongoing season concludes, players' ranks will be reset based on their current tier. The highest tier that players will get is Gold II, and all the users can begin pushing their ranks to reach the higher echelons of the game.

Additionally, they will get Season Rewards depending on their highest rank. These may be claimed via mail.

Free Fire Ranked Season 25 leaks

The leaks for Free Fire Ranked Season 25 have surfaced a few months in advance. Knight Clown, a popular data miner, has revealed a list of banners and rewards for reaching the Heroic and Gold tier in a few Instagram posts.

The video above provides a glimpse of the Season 25 Heroic jacket and AUG – S25 Exclusive: Miguel. The latter is a reward for reaching Gold 1.

Moreover, another post provides a glimpse of the banners available in the upcoming seasons.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: These are leaks and must be taken with a pinch of salt as the developers have not confirmed any of the rewards yet.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha