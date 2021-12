List of all tiers in Garena Free Fire and rewards

Free Fire’s ranked-based system for both the primary modes, Battle Royale and Clash Squad, makes the game pretty competitive. A constant desire to reach the top echelons and receive more rewards is present in most players’ minds.

With the recent Free Fire OB31 update, the developers have introduced a new tier, named Master, and it will be present between Grandmaster and Heroic.

The new Master rank has been added to Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Users must complete the respective requirements in Free Fire to reach the rank.

Free Fire: List of all tiers/ranks and rewards

Battle Royale in Free Fire

Battle Royale mode in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the various ranks and rewards of the BR mode in Free Fire:

Bronze I

Season: 1000 Gold Coins

Bronze II

Rank-up: Summon Airdrop (1), Scanner (1), and Rank Tokens (5)

Season: 1000 Gold Coins

Bronze III

Rank-up: Bonfire (1), Resupply Map (1), and Rank Tokens (10)

Season: 1000 Gold Coins

Silver I

Rank-up: S24 Silver Banner, summon Airdrops (2), and Rank Tokens (20)

Season: 1500 Gold Coins

Silver II

Rank-up: Summon Airdrop (1), Resupply Maps (2), and Rank Tokens (30)

Season: 1500 Gold Coins

Silver III

Rank-up: Bonfire (1), Scanners (2), and Rank Tokens (40)

Season: 1500 Gold Coins

Gold I

Rank-up: S24 Gold Banner, M14 - S24 Exclusive: Misha and Rank Tokens (50)

Season: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold II

Rank-up: 50% XP Card (3D), Gold Royale Voucher (1), and Rank Tokens (70)

Season: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold III

Rank-up: Bonfires (2), Summon Airdrops (2), and Rank Tokens (90)

Season: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold IV

Rank-up: Summon Airdrops (2), Resupply Maps (2), and Rank Tokens (110)

Season: 2000 Gold Coins

Platinum I

Rank-up: S24 Platinum Banner, 50% XP Card (3D), and Rank Tokens (150)

Season: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum II

Rank-up: Bonfire (1), Gold Royale Voucher (2), and Rank Tokens (200)

Season: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum III

Rank-up: Scanners (3), Summon Airdrops (2), and Rank Tokens (250)

Season: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum IV

Rank-up: Gold Royale Vouchers (3), Resupply Maps (3), and Rank Tokens (300)

Season: 2500 Gold Coins

Diamond I

Rank-up: S24 Diamond Banner, 50% Gold Card (3D), and Rank Tokens (350)

Season: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond II

Rank-up: Bonfires (3), Fragment Crates (2), and Rank Tokens (425)

Season: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond III

Rank-up: Resupply Maps (3), Fragment Crates (3), and Rank Tokens (525)

Season: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond IV

Rank-up: Summon Airdrops (3), Gold Royale Voucher (3), and Rank Tokens (625)

Season: 3000 Gold Coins

Heroic

Rank-up: S24 Heroic Banner, S24 Heroic Jacket, and Rank Tokens (750)

Season: 5000 Gold Coins + S24 Heroic Avatar

Master

Rank-up: Universal Fragment (200)

Season: 7000 Gold Coins + Rank Tokens (875)

Grandmaster I

Season: Battle Royale Grandmaster I Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

Grandmaster II

Season: Battle Royale Grandmaster II Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

Grandmaster III

Season: Battle Royale Grandmaster III Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

Grandmaster IV

Season: Battle Royale Grandmaster IV Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

Clash Squad in Free Fire

Clash Squad rewards in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Listed below are the tiers and rewards of the CS mode in Free Fire:

Bronze I

Season: 1000 Gold Coins

Bronze II

Rank-up: Summon Airdrop (1), Scanner (1), and Rank Tokens (5)

Season: 1000 Gold Coins

Bronze III

Rank-up: Bonfire (1), Resupply Map (1), and Rank Tokens (5)

Season: 1000 Gold Coins

Silver I

Rank-up: CS Ranked Season 10 Silver Banner, Universal Fragments (20), and Rank Tokens (10)

Season: 1500 Gold Coins

Silver II

Rank-up: Summon Airdrop (1), Resupply Maps (2), and Rank Tokens (15)

Season: 1500 Gold Coins

Silver III

Rank-up: Bonfire (1), Scanners (2), and Rank Tokens (20)

Season: 1500 Gold Coins

Gold I

Rank-up: CS Ranked Season 10 Gold Banner, Gold Royale Voucher (1), and Rank Tokens (25)

Season: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold II

Rank-up: Bonfire (2), Summon Airdrop (2), and Rank Tokens (35)

Season: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold III

Rank-up: The Golden UMP, Universal Fragments (50), and Rank Tokens (45)

Season: 2000 Gold Coins

Gold IV

Rank-up: Summon Airdrops (2), Resupply Maps (2), and Rank Tokens (55)

Season: 2000 Gold Coins

Platinum I

Rank-up: CS Ranked Season 10 Platinum Banner, Universal Fragments (150), and Rank Tokens (75)

Season: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum II

Rank-up: Bonfire (1), Gold Royale Voucher (2), and Rank Tokens (100)

Season: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum III

Rank-up: Scanners (3), Summon Airdrops (2), and Rank Tokens (125)

Season: 2500 Gold Coins

Platinum IV

Rank-up: Gold Royale Vouchers (3), Resupply Maps (3), and Rank Tokens (150)

Season: 2500 Gold Coins

Diamond I

Rank-up: CS Ranked Season 10 Diamond Banner, Universal Fragments (200), and Rank Tokens (175)

Season: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond II

Rank-up: Bonfires (3), Bounty Token (3), and Rank Tokens (210)

Season: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond III

Rank-up: Resupply Maps (3), 50% Gold Card (6D), and Rank Tokens (265)

Season: 3000 Gold Coins

Diamond IV

Rank-up: Summon Airdrops (3), Gold Royale Voucher (3), and Rank Tokens (310)

Season: 3000 Gold Coins

Heroic

Rank-up: CS Ranked S10 Heroic Jacket, CS Ranked Season 10 Heroic Banner, and CS Ranked Season 10 Heroic Avatar

Season: 5000 Gold Coins + Rank Tokens (375) + Universal Fragments (300)

Master

Rank-up: CS Ranked Season 10 Master Banner and CS Ranked Season 10 Master Avatar + Universal Fragment (300)

Season: 7000 Gold Coins + Rank Tokens (500) + Universal Fragments (500)

Grandmaster I

Season: Clash Squad Grandmaster I Banner (60 Days) + Clash Squad Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

Grandmaster II

Season: Clash Squad Grandmaster II Banner (60 Days) + Clash Squad Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

Grandmaster III

Season: Clash Squad Grandmaster III Banner (60 Days) + Clash Squad Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

Grandmaster IV

Season: Clash Squad Grandmaster IV Banner (60 Days) + Clash Squad Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

Grandmaster V

Season: Clash Squad Grandmaster V Banner (60 Days) + Clash Squad Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: All the rewards mentioned here have been taken from Free Fire’s ranked system interface.

Edited by Ravi Iyer