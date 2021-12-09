3 tips to reach Heroic Tier in Garena Free Fire MAX (December 2021)

Ranking up in Free Fire MAX has never been easy. With each new rank unlocked, the competition becomes fiercer. Most players opt for the passive route in-game and simply try to outlast opponents for points.

While this strategy does yield results, it becomes slower as time progresses. Eventually, players will have to gain eliminations during each match to reach the Heroic tier. By following these simple tips, readers will be able to make the process easier.

Simple tactics to reach the Heroic Tier in Free Fire MAX

1) Use a standard loadout for all matches

Gear plays a vital role in Free Fire MAX. Not having the perfect loadout may cause issues, especially when going up against well-armed opponents. To excel in ranked matches, players need to stick to an all-in-one loadout.

While a secondary weapon or sidearm can be random, the two primary weapons have to be all-rounders. Functionality will be key to victory. Players need to have one assault/marksman rifle and one shotgun/SMG/sniper combination for all matches.

This will give players flexibility in combat, enabling them to engage opponents at any range. In addition to weapons, attachments will play a huge role as well. Obtaining them in Free Fire MAX may be time-consuming but worth the effort.

2) Play with a team to speed up the process

Pushing rank in Free Fire MAX can be frustrating. Long hours of playing can take a toll on players. This is why playing with teammates is recommended. However, there are a few rules to follow when picking a team.

Players need to ensure that teammates are cooperative in nature. Without cooperation and coordination, rank pushes will become more difficult. This will lead to a poor K/D ratio for the players.

Nevertheless, when things work out, players can min-max abilities to gain the most out of their characters. Additionally, with more players, weapon specialization becomes possible as well.

3) Play aggressively but cautiously

To climb ranks in Free Fire MAX, points will be required. While surviving till the end zone is a good way to earn points, eliminating targets is better. However, in a ranked match, the lines between predator and prey start to blur.

It only takes a moment for the roles to be reversed. This being the case, playing very aggressively is not always a good choice. Rather than going in gun blazing, targets need to be picked carefully.

Players need to ensure that they have the upper hand in combat even before the gunfight begins. This can be done by securing high ground or ambushing unsuspecting opponents. If done correctly, the fight will be over in mere seconds.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu