5 best emotes to get in Free Fire MAX (December 2021)

Free Fire MAX is a premium version of the popular BR title developed by Garena. Gamers can get the same battle royale experience with better-quality graphics. There are many new add-ons like Firelink technology that help players log in to their existing Free Fire account to play Free Fire MAX simultaneously.

The game also features dynamics like new modes, maps, characters, emotes, and much more. Emotes are a significant way of interacting with new teammates or having fun in the lobby. Many of the emotes also have 3D animations, which look very cool.

This article discusses the five best emotes for players to get in Free Fire MAX.

Best emotes to get in Free Fire MAX

1) Moon Flip

Moon Flip emote in Free Free MAX (Image via Garena)

The first emote which is most suitable for Free Fire MAX players is Moon Flip. The emote has an impressive backflip action that players can use in the match. Players can get the emote for 399 diamonds from the in-game store.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"Watch my moon kick!"

2) Provoke

Provoke emote in Free Free MAX (Image via Garena)

Provoke is also a good choice of emote for players playing Free Fire MAX. The emote is priced at 399 diamonds. Upon using the emote, the character does a thumbs-down action.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"Bring it on! Let's see what you've got."

3) Dangerous Game

Dangerous Game emote in Free Free MAX (Image via Garena)

The third emote on the list is the Dangerous Game emote. Upon using the emote, the character imitates a hungry zombie, which looks very scary.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"Food! Food!!!"

4) Shake With Me

Shake With Me emote in Free Free MAX (Image via Garena)

The Shake With Me emote is an emote with awesome party moves. With this emote, the character shows some fancy dance moves with a 5-second duration.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"Shake with me, let's go! Let's go!"

5) Top Scorer

Top Scorer emote in Free Free MAX (Image via Garena)

The last emote on the list is the Top Scorer emote. The emote is one of the coolest emotes added to the game. When a player taps on the emote, the character performs cool-looking moves with a football. The emote is available for 399 diamonds in the game.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"Envy of my moves?"

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

