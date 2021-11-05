5 best Free Fire MAX character abilities for BR mode (November 2021)

Free Fire MAX has lots of interesting modes for players to explore. Those that want a raw survival experience can opt for the BR (Battle Royale) mode in which players land on an island and try to eliminate others to be the ultimate survivor. Since characters in Free Fire have uniques abilities, players have to choose carefully to improve their chances of survival.

This article discusses the five best characters abilities for BR mode in Free Fire MAX.

Top 5 character choices for BR mode in Free Fire MAX

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Skill: Drop the Beat (Active)

Effect: DJ Alok's ability creates a 5m aura that increases movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP per second. The skill has an overall duration of five seconds at its initial level. The ability comes with a cooldown period of 45 seconds.

2) Maro

Maro in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Skill: Falcon Fervor (Passive)

Effect: Maro's Falcon Fervor skill helps players increase the amount of damage dealt with distance from the target. Along with this, the damage to marked enemies increases by 1%. The extra damage is helpful in action-packed matches in BR mode. Players can purchase the character for a total cost of 499 diamonds from the in-game store.

3) Luqueta

Luqueta in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Skill: Hat Trick (Passive)

Effect: Luqueta has one of the most suitable skills for players to use in the BR mode. His skill allows the user to increase HP by 10 with every kill. The maximum HP attained can go up to 50 at its initial level. Upon upgrading the character, players can restore up to 25 HP per kill.

4) Clu

Clu in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Skill: Tracing Steps (Active)

Effect: Clu's skill allows her to locate the position of enemies (who are not in prone or crouched position) within a 50m radius . At its initial upgrade level, the skill has a duration of five seconds and a cooldown period of 75 seconds. The enemy player's location information is shared with teammates.

5) Jota

Jota in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Skill: Sustained Raids (Passive)

Effect: When using a gun and hitting an enemy player, Jota's ability helps players to recover some HP. Upon knocking down an enemy, the player can recover 10% HP. Jota is priced at 499 diamonds or 8000 gold in the Free Fire MAX store.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

