List of Free Fire MAX characters for 2000 coins

Free Fire MAX has become one of the top choices for players looking for a premium experience. The title has many eye-catching features, including characters with amazing skills.

Players can purchase these characters with the help of diamonds as well as with gold coins. The latter is the free currency available for players in the game.

All Free Fire MAX characters available for 2000 coins

1) Olivia

Olivia in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Olivia's character has a passive healing skill called Healing Touch in Free Fire MAX. At its initial level, the ability helps the revived players to do so with an extra 30 HP.

The extra amount of HP helps them to have an advantage in gunfights. Upon upgrading the character to the maximum level, the HP amount increases to 70 HP per revived player.

2) Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Kelly is another significant character that players can purchase with 2000 coins in Free Fire MAX. Her passive skill, Dash, improves the sprinting speed by 1 percent.

Her awakened ability helps inflict an extra 101% damage on the first shot onto the enemies. By upgrading the character to the maximum level, players can increase the sprinting speed by 6%.

3) Nikita

Nikita in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Nikita's character is most suited for players who prefer using SMG weapons in the game. She has a passive skill called Firearms Expert, which improves the reload speed by 4% in its basic upgrade level.

Players can improve the reload speed by 24% by upgrading the character to level 6. The character is priced at 2000 coins in the store section of the game.

4) Ford

Ford in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Ford is the last character on the list of Free Fire MAX characters under 2000 coins. His passive skill, Iron Will, helps gamers reduce the damage received outside the safe zone by 4% at level 1.

By upgrading the character to the maximum level, users can reduce the damage received outside the zone by up to 24%. The character comes in very handy when players have to fight with opponents outside the safe zone.

5) Andrew

Andrew in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Andrew is also available in Free Fire MAX for 2000 coins. His Armor Specialist ability helps improve armor durability.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

At its basic level, the skill aids gamers in reducing the vest durability loss by 4%. The durability increases to 12% on its maximum upgrade level.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer