Top 5 cheapest Free Fire MAX characters with passive abilities

It has been about two weeks since Free Fire MAX was released and it has already gained a following among Free Fire fans. A wide range of characters with unique abilities can be used to achieve fruitful results in matches.
Passive characters in Free Fire MAX are the ones who do not have cooldown time. Their ability does not have to be manually activated which is a plus point in intense Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.
Cheapest passive Free Fire MAX characters
5) Antonio
Price: 8000 gold coins
Antonio’s passive ability, Gangster’s Spirit, is useful when it comes to HP recovery. When a new round starts, Free Fire MAX using this character receives 10 extra HPs.
4) Andrew
Price: 2000 gold coins
Andrew is one of four Free Fire MAX characters to have an awakened version. His normal ability, Armor Specialist, reduces vest durability loss by 2%.
3) Miguel
Price: 8000 gold coins
Players using Miguel can get a boost of 30 EP each after they have eliminated an enemy. His ability, Crazy Slayer, is useful for aggressive matches.
2) Olivia
Price: 2000 gold coins
This Free Fire MAX character’s ability, Healing Touch, can be used in Clash Squad and team matches. Players who are revived by this character will get an extra dose of 30 HP.
1) Rafael
Price: 8000 gold coins
Rafael is one of the best passive characters in Free Fire MAX who ensures that enemies hit by the player suffer faster HP loss @ 20%. His ability, Dead Silent, also has a silencing effect on snipers and marksman rifles.
Note: All abilities are at the characters' minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.