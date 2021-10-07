5 most useful active abilities in Free Fire Max for an aggressive playstyle

Free Fire Max is finally here for battle royale gamers to enjoy and there are quite a few new features that have been introduced. The best aspect of this new battle royale title is that players can enjoy matches regardless of the version they own.

Free Fire Max characters either possess an active or a passive ability. Aggressive gamers can choose any of the active abilities given below to improve their gameplay.

Most useful active abilities in Free Fire Max

Players can pick any of the active abilities shown below:

1. Camouflage

Camouflage (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong possesses this ability in Free Fire Max and it is a great ability that allows players to turn into a bush, effectively hiding from enemy players. The only negative aspect of Camouflage is its long cooldown time, but players can get around this disadvantage by taking down an opponent, resetting the ability's cooldown.

2. Xtreme Encounter

Xtreme Encounter (Image via Free Fire)

Xayne’s Xtreme Encounter ability provides her with a temporary HP boost and increases the damage dealt to gloo walls and shields. Since gloo walls are an important aspect of Free Fire Max’s gameplay, aggressive players using Xayne can quickly rush in and destroy them to blow their enemies’ cover.

3. Drop the Beat

Drop the Beat (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok is the most used Free Fire Max character and his useful ability Drop the Beat generates an aura that provides AoE HP recovery and increased movement speed within it. His fixed cooldown time on all levels allows players to use this ability more frequently.

4. Time Turner

Time Turner (Image via Free Fire)

Even if Chrono’s ability has been nerfed in the OB30 update, he remains one of the best choices for any aggressive gamer. His ability blocks damage, increases movement speed, and allows players to shoot at their enemies while being safe behind the force field.

5. Riptide Rhythm

Riptide Rhythm (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler, who possesses the ability Riptide Rhythm, seems to have been created by the developers specifically for aggressive players. This ability can destroy gloo walls using a sonic wave, and also provides HP recovery if it is successfully deployed.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

