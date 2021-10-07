5 best Free Fire Max characters for Clash Squad ranked matches

Free Fire Max was released in India a week ago and gamers are thrilled to try out the new battle royale title.

Clash Squad matches require good communication and dedicated teamplay. Players can pick from the following Free Fire Max characters to excel in such matches.

Best Free Fire Max characters for Clash Squad matches

1) Thiva

Thiva and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Thiva possesses a passive ability called Vital Vibes. He is undoubtedly one of the best choices for Clash Squad matches in Free Fire Max as he increases help-up speed and also boosts HP recovery on successful rescues.

2) Dimitri

Dimitri and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri’s active ability Healing Heartbeat provides HP recovery for both users and allies. The ability allows players to self-recover within the healing zone, which is of immense importance for survival in squad matches.

3) DJ Alok

DJ Alok and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok’s active ability Drop the Beat is one of the most used abilities in Free Fire Max as it has a fixed cooldown time. The character helps players and allies by increasing their movement and sprinting speed and also by facilitating HP recovery.

4) Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s ability Time Turner was unfortunately nerfed in the OB30 update, but he is still a powerful character to use in Clash Squad matches. He increases the movement speed of players, allowing players to shoot from within the force field while blocking damage taken from incoming fire.

5) Clu

Clu and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Clu is an underrated character whose ability Tracing Footsteps helps in locating the position of enemies who are not in a prone or squat position. Clu shares this information with her teammates so that they can plan their moves strategically.

Also Read

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Edited by Siddharth Satish