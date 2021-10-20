Top 5 games like Free Fire MAX with enhanced graphics for mid-range Android devices

Free Fire MAX was released less than a month ago and has already amassed over 50 million downloads on the Android gaming platform. It has garnered a stellar rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store indicating that fans are enjoying the upgraded battle royale experience.

The enhanced version of Free Fire allows players to transfer their data and engage in cross-play, regardless of the version they have. If players are looking for more games like Free Fire MAX, here's a list of 5 great candidates.

Best games like Free Fire MAX with enhanced graphics

5. MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game – Made in India

MaskGun also has unique characters with special abilities like the ones in Free Fire MAX. The game offers mission-based matches that players can engage in.

The game has modes like Team Deathmatch, Rumble, MOD, and more. The arsenal of weapons provided by the title gives players a good balance of weapon mechanics to learn.

4. Blood Rivals - Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Much like Free Fire MAX, players are given the objective of being the last one standing. Players can click here to download it.

Mobile gamers will have to collect weapons and supplies strewn around the map to be the last one standing.

3. Battlelands Royale

The animated cartoonish characters of this game are like the cute and tiny versions of Free Fire MAX characters. Players can use pixel guns on their quest for survival.

Battle royale matches last for around 4 minutes and can consist of 32 players. The game has a rating of 4.1 stars and can be downloaded from here.

2. FOG – MOBA Battle Royale

The characters of this game possess special abilities that will remind players of the Free Fire MAX. Players can use both magic and medieval weapons to destroy their enemies.

The Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) and battle royale feel of the game makes it unique from the other titles in the list. To download, players can click here.

1. Hero Hunters

From online PvP battles to co-op missions, there are multiple match types that players can enjoy with their friends. The game has heroes that are quite like Free Fire MAX characters.

Hero Hunters offers over 100 heroes that mobile gamers can choose from. The game also has a good collection of weapons ranging from energy canons to sniper rifles.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

