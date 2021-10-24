Top 5 stylish Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire Max (October 2021)

Free Fire Max is the newly introduced battle royale title from the house of Garena. The game offers higher-quality graphics and enhanced dynamics. Players can make use of various in-game elements like characters, pets, and gloo walls. All of these things work together to offer players a seamless gaming experience.

Gloo wall grenades are used to get instant cover from opponents. Developers have also released many skins for this utility item. Players can purchase them from diamonds or receive them from events or elite passes.

Gloo Wall skins in Free Fire Max to showcase style on the battlefield

5) Rebel Academy Gloo Wall

A lesser number of players own the Rebel Academy Gloo Wall skin. It was available during top-up events from previous seasons. The skin has a full red, white and black color look. The shield-like graffiti on the front side makes the skin even more colorful and magnificent.

4) Spiky Spine

Spiky Spine Gloo Wall skin is considered the most eye-catching Gloo Wall skin. The neon-purple theme makes the skin look immersive. The size of the gloo wall also improves with it and hence offers better cover for the player. The skin has every futuristic look and resembles a rhino available at a top-up event called Spiky Punk.

3) Dragon Seal

Dragon Seal Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

Dragon Seal is the third skin on the list of stylish-looking Gloo Walls in Free Fire Max. The skin has a golden dragon animated in the middle of the Gloo Wall, which gives it a furious look. Players love to use the skin as their primary Gloo Wall skin. The blue tint to the skin makes it even more cool-looking.

2) Nuclear Bunker Gloo Wall

The Nuclear Bunker Gloo Wall is one of the biggest and coolest-looking Gloo Walls in Free Fire Max. Its large size comes in very handy to get cover from enemy bullets. The skin has a bunker look which offers a military operation-like experience for the player. The Tribal Scarf Top-up event was available in previous updates to the game.

1) Disco Fiasco Gloo Wall

Disco Fiasco Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

The most stylish Gloo Wall skin in Free Fire Max is the Disco Fiasco Gloo Wall. As the name suggests, the skin has a man dancing on the disco floor on the front side of the Gloo Wall. The colorful theme of the skin makes it more engaging. The skin is available in the store section of the game.

Also Read

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen