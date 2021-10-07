Top 5 most popular emotes in Free Fire Max (October 2021)

Free Fire Max is the newest addition to the battle royale category from Garena. The game offers many graphics enhancements and various other features like Firelink technology.

Players can get various emotes from elite passes, events, and from redeem codes. These emotes add an entertainment factor to the game. Some of the new emotes also come with interesting 3D animations.

This article discusses the five most popular emotes in Free Fire Max in October 2021.

Most popular emotes in Free Fire Max in October 2021

5) Bring It On

Bring It On emote in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

The Bring It On emote is highly sought after by players in Free Fire Max. The emote is simple and can also work as an effective taunt in the game.

The emote is priced at 399 diamonds, and its in-game description reads:

"Bring on the challenge!"

4) Death Glare

Death Glare emote in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

Players looking to get popular emotes for their profile can also go for the Death Glare emote. It can be purchased with the help of 399 diamonds in the game.

Upon using the emote, the character performs an impressive backflip. The in-game description reads:

"Look me in the eyes. I dare you."

3) Party Dance

Party Dance emote in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

The third emote that finds a place in the most popular list of emotes is the Party Dance emote in Free Fire Max. Upon using the emote, the in-game character imitates a DJ and follows this up with some slick dance moves.

It is one of the best-looking emotes in the game for players. The in-game description for the emote reads:

"The party will not end today!"

2) Shake It Up

Shake it up emote in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

Shake It Up is the second emote on the list of the most popular emotes in Free Fire Max. As the name suggests, the emote has some great breath-taking moves that look fresh in both the lobby and during a match.

Players can purchase the emote with the help of 399 diamonds, and its in-game description reads:

"Shake with me, let's go! Let's go."

1) Dangerous Game

Dangerous Game emote in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

Dangerous Game is the most popular emote in Free Fire Max this month. The emote has a comedic element and causes the character to imitate a zombie. Players can purchase it by visiting the store and clicking on the collection tab.

The emote is priced at 399 diamonds, and the in-game description reads:

"Food! Food!!!"

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish