How to top up diamonds in Free Fire MAX

Diamonds are a crucial way of transaction in both Garena Free Fire MAX and Free Fire. Users can purchase almost every premium item in the game with a certain amount of diamonds. Therefore, they need to fill up their in-game wallets before making any purchase.

Diamond top-ups can be done using real money via Free Fire MAX or some website. However, the top-up service on sites like Games Kharido and Codashop is currently unavailable. Therefore, the in-game top-up is the only option to increase the number of diamonds in the purse.

Free Fire Max: A step-by-step guide for in-game diamond top-up

Players should follow the following steps to top up diamonds in Free Fire MAX:

Tap on the diamond icon (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Step 1. Open the Free Fire MAX application and tap on the diamond icon present at the top of the screen.

Choose the desired amount (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Step 2. Players can have a look at the following prices of the diamonds:

100 diamonds for ₹80

310 diamonds for ₹250

520 diamonds for ₹400

1060 diamonds for ₹800

2180 diamonds for ₹1600

5600 diamonds for ₹4000

They can top up the desired amount of diamonds for the item they want to purchase. For example, if a player wants to buy the Elite Pass (at the cost of 499 diamonds), they can make a top-up of 520 diamonds for ₹400.

Available payment methods (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Step 3. After making the selection, players will have to choose their preferred method of transaction. If users have sufficient Google Play balance, they can opt for the same. Otherwise, they will have to shell out a designated amount of money from their pockets.

Tap buy and then fill the password/pin to confirm (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Step 4. Paying through the selected method will automatically credit players' accounts with diamonds. Hence, players can use the in-game currency for whatever purpose they desire.

Cancellation message (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Also Read

If players want to cancel the transaction, they can do the same before pressing the confirmation pop-up, and they will receive a cancelation message.

Users should be wary of fraudulent diamond generator websites as they can lead to financial loss and a permanent Free Fire MAX account ban.

Free Fire MAX has been finally released! Check out all the latest information here!

Edited by Shaheen Banu