Top 5 useful pets for aggressive players after the Free Fire OB31 update

Pets play a vital role in Free Fire. Their abilities bring to the battlefield numerous bonuses and buffs. If used correctly, they can shift the tide of a gunfight. However, with so many to choose from, players are often left confused as to which ones to use.

Certain pets are better adapted to a passive playstyle, while others suit a more aggressive approach. While they can sometimes be interchanged, a few of them are better suited to players who seek out combat in-game.

Note: All abilities are at the pets' maximum level.

Best pets to compliment an aggressive playstyle in Free Fire

1) Agent Hop

Agent Hop's ability helps players gain EP in Free Fire. Every time the safe zone shrinks, users will gain 50 EP. This can be used to heal passively during a match.

Rather than looking for mushrooms, players can simply use the Bouncing Bonus ability to gain EP. In combat, a full EP bar will enable players to be more aggressive without the need to heal actively.

2) Dreki

Dreki's Dragon Glare ability helps Free Fire players locate injured opponents. Enemies using medkits within a 30-meter radius will be revealed.

Although the ability only lasts for five seconds, this is highly beneficial when looking for opponents to eliminate. This is useful for tracking down foes who have escaped combat.

3) Beaston

Beaston's Helping Hand ability enables players to throw grenades further. The distance is increased by 30% and applies to all throwable items such as gloo walls, flashbangs, smoke grenades etc.

During combat, this ability opens up numerous tactical options for players in Free Fire. Given the increased rage of throwables, enemies can be engaged from further away.

4) Rockie

Rockie's Stay Chill ability reduces the cooldown time of the character's active ability by 15%. This is hugely beneficial for characters like Chrono and Wukong.

This will give players a huge tactical advantage in combat. Furthermore, when paired with support characters such as DJ Alok or Dimitri, the entire team will benefit from the ability.

5) Detective Panda

Detective Panda's ability enables players to recover HP. For every opponent eliminated, players will recover 10 HP. Although the amount is low, this can be increased by pairing Panda with Jota.

In combat, this will allow players to push aggressively without the need to heal using medkits. In Free Fire, the Panda's Blessing ability is invaluable during intense gunfights.

Note: The list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish