Uses of different types of grenades in Garena Free Fire

Guns play a pivotal role in Free Fire. Players use them to secure eliminations and fend off opponents during gunfights. However, they are not the only usable items in-game. In addition to guns, throwables play a major role.

Gloo wall grenades are the most popular throwable item in-game. However, there are a few more that not many players are aware of. Knowing how to use these in combat can make all the difference.

Master the usage of different types of grenades to gain a tactical advantage in Free Fire

1) Gloo wall grenade

Gloo wall grenades, once deployed, create a soft-cover wall. Players can use this to take cover and avoid taking damage from incoming fire. With a bit of practice, gloo walls can also be used to trap opponents and even push them outside the safe zone.

While they are invaluable during a fight, outside of combat, they have uses as well. They can be used to scale buildings and gain high ground. This will allow players to gain better shooting angles.

2) Flashbang grenade

Flashbang grenades are useful for immobilizing opponents. Once thrown, they create a flash and white-out the opponents' screen. This effect lasts for several seconds.

With opponents being unable to see, players can do as they wish within a limited time frame. They can either follow up with a grenade or move in close for an elimination.

3) Decoy grenade

Decoy grenades are useful when trying to confuse the enemy in Free Fire. When thrown, it imitates the sound of gunfire. Opponents nearby will be drawn to the sound to investigate.

Players can use this item to set up ambushes in Free Fire. With a bit of careful planning, enemies can be lured into a kill zone and eliminated with ease.

4) Smoke grenade

Smoke grenades are great for causing confusion in Free Fire. Once deployed, a thick blanket of white smoke covers a small area. Players caught within the smoke cloud are hidden from sight.

During combat, this can be used in numerous ways. Players can hide within the smoke and shoot or throw smoke to confuse the enemy. Additionally, it can even be used to escape from combat with ease.

5) Explosive grenade

Grenades cause explosive damage. Once thrown, they explode and damage everything within a blast radius. However, they are also capable of wiping out friendlies if used incorrectly.

Players can use grenades to clear houses and destroy gloo walls with ease. Additionally, a well-placed grenade can even wipe out an entire squad. While mastering the item will take some time, it's well worth the effort.

Note: This list is in no particular order. The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

