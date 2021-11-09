7 best Free Fire tips to use grenades like pros

Grenades in Free Fire are powerful throwable items. They can destroy gloo walls, wipe out an entire squad and even flush out campers from buildings. Knowing how to use them will give players an edge in combat.

Using them is easy as they feature simple mechanics. However, by following a few tips, users can maximize the item's utility during combat.

Pointers to follow for maximizing proficiency with grenades in Free Fire

7) Cook grenades for immediate effect

Once a grenade is thrown, opponents have roughly two to three seconds to move away from the blast radius. This enables them to avoid taking damage.

To overcome this issue, players should cook their grenades before throwing. If done correctly, they should explode almost immediately upon impact.

6) Use multiple grenades at once

An intelligent tactic to employ in Free Fire is to use multiple grenades at once. This gives the opponent less room to maneuver and has a higher chance of inflicting damage. This tactic can be used to great efficiency when clearing out houses.

5) Learn to compensate for grenade bounce

Grenades in Free Fire bounce when thrown. This allows for opponents with quick reaction time to get out of the blast radius. Even though this is not a significant issue, users will need to learn to compensate for the bounce to be more accurate with grenades.

4) Memorize angle and distance traveled by a grenade

A guideline appears when throwing a grenade. It shows the distance it will travel based on the angle at which it's thrown. Being able to memorize these angles will allow gamers to throw grenades faster.

3) Use grenades in open spaces to avoid bounce back

Grenades are risky. Once thrown, anyone within the blast radius will receive damage. To avoid the risk of these throwables hitting something and bouncing back, players should throw grenades in open spaces or into tight spaces.

2) Don't overcook grenades

Cooking grenades in Free Fire reduces the time it takes to explode. If done correctly, it should explode upon impact, instantly killing the target. However, if overcooked, the grenade will explode before being thrown, killing users instead.

1) Find cover before throwing grenades

Aiming and throwing grenades correctly will take some time. During these microseconds, players are left exposed to fire. Opponents can take advantage of this and get a headshot with ease. To avoid this scenario, grenades should always be thrown from behind cover.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

