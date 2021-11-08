List of all Free Fire grenades and how to use them

Garena Free Fire is among the most popular mobile battle royale shooters globally. The popularity has seen a staggering rise recently, and the growth has been consistent.

There are plenty of reasons that can be attributed to the monumental success of Free Fire. One of them is the engaging shooter gaming experience that developers provide.

Games can enjoy features like character skills, pet abilities, weapon skins, and much more. However, grenades are among the least talked about features that provide a tactical edge in matches.

Free Fire offers multiple types of grenades that assist in attacking enemies and defending against them.

Garena Free Fire: Types of grenades in popular battle royale game

There are seven categories of grenades that players can pick up and use in matches. Each type, along with its use, is given below:

1) Grenade (fragile or hand grenade)

A frag grenade (Image via Free Fire)

A frag grenade is the most basic lethal or explosive item in any shooter. Players can easily find this explosive in a match, which they can use to deal damage in the desired region just with a throw.

2) Smoke grenade

A smoke grenade (Image via Free Fire)

A smoke grenade is one of the most critical tactical items in Free Fire that gamers can use to hinder the visibility of opponents. They can generate smoke using smoke grenades to decrease vision and take charge.

3) Gloo wall grenades

A gloo wall (Image via Free Fire)

Gloo walls, like smoke grenades, are equally crucial for defense in Free Fire. Users can deploy a gloo wall to assist in defending themselves/their teams from a certain amount of damage.

4) Flashbang grenades

Flashbang grenades help in deafening and blinding opponents (Image via 4G GAMERS/YouTube)

Players can use flashbang grenades to deafen and blind opponents within a particular area temporarily. However, it is essential to get the timing right while throwing flashbang grenades.

5) Decoy grenades

Decoy grenades (Image via Pri Gaming/YouTube)

Gamers can throw a decoy grenade to create a fake character to deceive the enemies. After the activation of a decoy grenade, a look-alike character appears for a short time.

6) Landmine

Landmine getting triggered in Free Fire (Image via Total Gaming)

Landmines can be placed on a specific spot by baiting opponents into a trap and dealing damage to them. Enemies who step on landmines will receive explosive damage from the blast.

7) Brick grenades

Brick grenades in Free Fire (Image via TGN Gaming)

Garena introduced the Brick Swinger mode that brought brick grenades. These types of grenades help players create a brick structure for a short time. Although the Brick Swinger mode is unavailable in Free Fire, users can spot brick grenades in the custom mode.

