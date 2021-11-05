Top 5 tips for using smoke, flashbang, and decoy grenades in Free Fire

Players face defeat many times despite equipping the best weapons in Garena Free Fire. The reason for the loss can vary from luck factor to having a weak strategy in a match.

Not using items like smokes, flashbangs, and decoy grenades can also work against them. Users can claim various tactical advantages in a match using such utility items.

However, beginners often make blunders while using flashbangs, decoys, or smoke grenades. Therefore, they need to keep some tips in mind, which can help them maximize the use of such items.

Garena Free Fire: How to use smoke, flashbang, and decoy grenades

1) Timing is important

Timing of using grenades is crucial in Free Fire (Image via Arrow gaming/YouTube)

Each grenade has a designated timer, after which it is activated, and therefore the timing of the release is crucial. If users throw it earlier or later than a specific moment, it can nullify the advantage they provide in Free Fire.

2) Blind and deafen with flashbangs

Flashbang grenades completely blind opponents for a short time (Image via 4G GAMERS/YouTube)

If enemies lie within the range of a sneak attack, players can surprise them with flashbangs. These grenades can blind and deafen foes temporarily, and users can utilize the same to rush and eliminate them.

3) Smoke to distract

It is easy to distract enemies using smoke in Free Fire (Image via Arrow gaming/YouTube)

On many occasions, gamers can get trapped in matches by opponents. Smoke grenades are their go-to utility item to create a distraction. Throwing one in a different direction can confuse and create a window for escape in a Free Fire match.

4) Decoy to deceive

Decoy grenades are the best options to deceive the enemies (Image via Pri Gaming/YouTube)

Decoy grenades have the primary function of creating a duplicate character for players for a short span which is an excellent way to deceive opponents and lead them into a trap. However, one should keep the timing in mind and maintain stealth while hunting for foes.

5) Use any grenade for rushing

Smoke and rush is a good strategy in Free Fire (Image via Arrow gaming/YouTube)

The function of each grenade is quite clear as each one is used to trick enemies. Therefore, users can use each one of them to attack enemies. They can use smoke grenades to create a virtual smoke wall and flashbangs to nullify the senses. In addition, decoy grenades can further fool opponents

