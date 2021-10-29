5 best Free Fire MAX character ability for Clash Squad mode in Season 9

Clash Squad is Garena Free Fire MAX's 4v4 multiplayer mode that demands versatility in playstyle and strategies. The mode features guns and random weapon stores that players can acquire in a match using currency earned in Clash Squad.

Free Fire MAX also has a CS-Ranked mode and Season 9 is live right now. It features various rank rewards, including The Golden M4A1. Therefore, to maximize the ranks in CS-Ranked Season 9, players should choose their in-game abilities wisely.

The choice of character should depend upon the role players want to fulfill in their CS mode squads.

Best Free Fire MAX characters for the 4v4 mode in Season 9

1) Jota (Sustained Raids)

Jota - Sustained Raids (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Jota's Sustained Raids is beneficial for players seeking HP recovery in Clash Squad mode. One can acquire some amount of HP after they successfully hit foes with guns.

After players knock out an opponent, they can directly recover 10% HP. Sustained Raids is a passive ability; therefore, it doesn't require a manual activation in Free Fire MAX.

2) Alok (Drop the Beat)

Alok - Drop the Beat (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Alok's Drop the Beat is a great ability for team support in CS mode as it can create a 5m-aura. Teammates who reside within this aura of DJ Alok receive an increase in their movement speeds by 10% for five seconds.

Drop the Beat also restores players' HP at a rate of five points per second. Alok suits different kinds of strategies, whether it's defending against or rushing on the foes.

3) D-Bee (Bullet Beats)

D-Bee - Bullet Beats (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Movement is an essential part of any strategy in Free Fire MAX, and so is accuracy while firing. Although it takes a lot of time to master both aspects, one can get assistance with D-Bee's Bullet Beats.

The passive ability enhances the character's movement speed and accuracy by 5% and 10%, respectively. Bullet Beats activate whenever players fire, and therefore, it suits an aggressive playstyle.

4) K (Master of All)

K - Master of All (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Master of All is the name of K's active ability that has no time limit. The ability to activate automatically when a match starts. Players get an extra 50 Max EP along with two of the following modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: After activating Jiu-jitsu mode, allies within the 6m-range of Captain Booyah receive a buff in their EP to HP conversion rate by 500%.

After activating Jiu-jitsu mode, allies within the 6m-range of Captain Booyah receive a buff in their EP to HP conversion rate by 500%. Psychology mode: Switching to Psychology mode helps EP recovery at two every three seconds until 100 points.

Master of All has a mode switch cooldown of three seconds.

5) A124 (Thrill of Battle)

A124 - Thrill of Battle (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Players can increase their EP to HP conversion rate using A124's ability, Thrill of Battle. Upon activation, Thrill of Battle converts 20 EP into HP within four seconds. A24's ability also has a low cooldown of 10 seconds.

Players can maximize their EP to HP conversion to 60 points after the upgrades using memory fragments.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

