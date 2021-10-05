5 tips to improve aim and headshot percentage in Free Fire

In Garena Free Fire, aiming is the most fundamental part of the gameplay, just like any shooter game. Poor aim can help an easy target escape while a better one can get kills even on half chances. Hence, beginners should focus on sharpening their aiming skills.

On the other hand, headshots are a product of good aim and require immense practice for mastery. Therefore, if players have managed to better their aim, they can enhance the frequency of their headshots and earn easy frags.

Tweak sensitivity, practice more for better headshot percentage in Free Fire

1) Tweak sensitivity

Tweak sensitivity settings (Image via Free Fire)

Aiming depends on the player's skills, but a minor tweak to the sensitivity settings will provide a crucial advantage. They can adjust the scope sensitivities as per their comfort and ADS movement.

Gamers can use the training mode to test the new settings and make some further adjustments if needed.

2) Customize HUD layout

The HUD layout should suit players' comfort (Image via Free Fire)

It is essential to have a good command over HUD in any shooter, and Free Fire is no different. Hence, users should make the required customizations to adjust the fire buttons and other keys.

They should make adjustments to the controls by keeping in mind the aiming. Hence, gamers should adjust the scope button according to the grip they use while playing Free Fire.

3) Use ADS

ADS helps in executing more accurate headshots (Image via Free Fire)

ADS (Aim/Aiming down sight) is a way of using a gun with the scope on, so it provides more accurate results than hip fire. Therefore, ADS should be used more and more whenever players are engaged in fights.

Although they can occasionally use hip fire for closer ranged fights, medium and long-range scuffles should be fought with the scope.

4) Aim and fire

Players should take time while aiming (Image via Free Fire)

When users have a rookie-level of expertise, their aiming will provide inaccurate results and dent their headshot percentage. Hence, they should take their time while aiming at opponents and fire when they feel the scope is stable.

Beginners new to the concept of recoil should keep their crosshair around the vest or neck of a player while using an AR, SMG, or LMG. The upward recoil pattern will automatically move their aim towards the head, earning them a headshot.

They can start adjusting the crosshair closer to the head when they better understand controlling the recoil of weapons.

5) Practice in training arena and test in an actual match

Free Fire's training grounds (Image via Free Fire)

Players should adjust sensitivity and HUD settings when in the practice arena of Free Fire. They should also grind hard here to understand aiming and executing headshots.

As gamers acquire experience, they can start testing their newly-earned skills in actual matches. Real-time play will help them transition to the competitive experience and get better results like increasing the headshot percentage.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

