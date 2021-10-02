Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity settings for headshots and movements

Every player in Garena Free Fire MAX should customize every available setting like display, controls, sensitivity, and more. The adjusted settings will help make the in-game experience more personalized, thus providing better comfort and command during matches.

Sensitivity settings, specifically, help in making the movements and aiming easy. Users can control their character with ease while also managing the recoil of guns without much headache. They further help in increasing the frequency of successful headshots.

Perfecting quick movement and headshots in Free Fire MAX

The ideal sensitivity settings for quick movement and accurate headshots (Image via Free Fire MAX)

It has already been established that sensitivity is among the crucial factors in Free Fire MAX that dominate aiming and movement. Hence, it is essential for players, especially beginners, to look and adjust their default settings.

They should follow these steps to tweak their default sensitivity:

Step 1: Launch the Free Fire MAX app and open the settings by tapping on the top-right icon.

Step 2: They can look at the default settings by choosing the sensitivity tab in the menu.

Step. Users will come across six sensitivity settings which they can tweak as follows:

General: 100

Red Dot: 95-100

2x Scope: 81-86

4x Scope: 57-62

Sniper Scope: 48-53

Free Look: 76-81

General sensitivity is for movement and hip fire in Free Fire MAX and should be kept the highest. The scope sensitivities from Red Dot to Sniper should be tweaked in decreasing order, as with higher zooming power, the sensitivity requirement lessens.

In the end, Free Look sensitivity needs to be adjusted as per the gamer's comfort.

After tweaking each setting, they can head straight to the training arena and practice hard to master their controls. It will take time for beginners to get better at movement and aiming, so they will have to keep practicing with the new settings to elevate their headshot frequency.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views. Readers' views may differ.

