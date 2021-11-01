Top 7 mistakes Free Fire players make while rushing at houses

Rushing towards houses in Free Fire can be extremely dangerous, and a well defended house can pose a challenge for even the best players. Using brute force alone will not work as opponents are well protected by hard cover.

However, rushing a house can be successfully executed with proper strategic planning.

Avoiding making these 7 mistakes when rushing houses in Free Fire

7) Not using smoke while approaching the house

Smoke is a powerful utility item. It can be used to break the enemy's line of sight and confuse them. Despite its tactical uses, players seldom deploy smoke when rushing at houses. This puts them in a bad situation by leaving them open to enemy fire.

6) Walking straight to the house rather than flanking or going around

When approaching an occupied house in Free Fire, most players choose the shortest possible route. This can spell disaster as any enemies within can open fire causing high damage. To avoid this, players need to flank and go around the structure to gain safe entry into it.

5) Not using grenades to flush out the opponent

Buildings offer natural cover. Enemies peeking from windows and shooting are mostly immune to returning fire. To cause real damage to the occupants, players need to throw grenades inside. Trying to rush a house simply by shooting won't be enough.

4) Using the wrong weapon for the job

The only weapons suitable for house combat in Free Fire are shotguns. They are extremely lethal at close range and can one tap most enemies. Using any other weapons for in-house combat may spell disaster.

3) All teammates entering the house from the same side

While playing as a squad in Free Fire, not all teammates should rush the house from the same side. This is a huge tactical error as opponents can exit through windows and attack from behind.

2) Not checking the surrounding area for enemies

Before rushing into a house to deal with enemies, players should first check the surrounding area. Opponents often hide nearby and launch an attack the moment a player enters a building. Due to being unaware of their surroundings, players are usually eliminated with ease in such situations.

1) Rushing a house when at low health

Before committing to rushing a house, players need to ensure that their health is sufficiently high. Additionally, all weapons should be reloaded and any active ability should be off cooldown. Without these factors in check, rushing a house will not end well for the player.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

