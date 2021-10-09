In Free Fire rushing an enemy or their position is a very common tactic in-game. When implemented properly, players can overpower opponents and force them out of hiding, or cause them to retreat.

While rushing and winning an engagement is easy, countering an enemy's rush is a different thing altogether. While it's not that hard to do, most players make simple mistakes owing to which they end up getting eliminated.

Top 5 mistakes Free Fire players make when enemies rush them

5) Trying to counter rush

When an enemy is rushing in Free Fire, one of the worst things to do is try and counter rush them to stop the attack. While it may seem like a good idea, it won't end well.

Counter rushing an enemy should be avoided for a number of reasons. To start with, the enemy player has already put into motion a series of plans to attack, simply rushing at them will not help. The only benefit to come from the counter rush will be giving the opponent a better chance to shoot and deal damage.

4) Not using a gloo wall for defense

Often in Free Fire, when an enemy rushes in to attack, most players stand in the open and shoot back. While some shots may land on target, given that their opponents will be zig-zagging, the damage inflicted will be minimal.

On the other hand, a player standing in one spot shooting, is liable to be severely damaged or knocked down due to having no cover. To avoid this, players should always deploy gloo walls when firing at incoming opponents.

3) Running away rather than shooting

A lot of times in Free Fire, when opponents rush in to attack, instead of defending or trying to hold the line, players will abandon their position and fall back. While this may sound like a good strategy, it's not in reality.

Falling back from a position and abandoning it or simply running away when rushed at is not the end of the engagement. Opponents will often chase down players to eliminate them, which makes the entire point of retreating moot. Players should always hold their ground and defend it.

2) Not throwing grenades to counter the rush

While stopping an opponent who's committed to a rush is a difficult task, there are ways to slow them down. Rather than merely shooting at them and hoping to cause damage, players should aim and throw grenades.

This may cause them to change their current route or perhaps even take damage from the grenade. While this technique is good, it's fairly difficult to pull it off given that the enemy is running full throttle.

1) Not doing anything at all

The worst thing any Free Fire player can do while trying to counter a rush is doing nothing. Often players simply stand or move about aimlessly while the enemy rushes in.

Doing nothing makes the job easier for the enemy, who will more than likely be able to get an easy elimination due to facing no resistance from the player. If nothing else, players should fight back and cause damage at the very least.

Also Read

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rohit Mishra

LIVE POLL Q. What do you do when an enemy rushes at you in Free Fire? Stand and fight back. Run away. 0 votes so far