5 mistakes Free Fire beginners make while rushing at enemies in end zones

Rushing in Free Fire during the end zones is a ubiquitous sight. Given the small size of the safe zone, rotating all the way around is not possible. Thus, the only option is to rush at opponents to push them back or eliminate them.

However, it is easier said than done, as most rushes end in disaster for players. While the task is not impossible, due to a few common mistakes, beginners seldom find success.

Avoiding these errors in Free Fire can help get more Booyah's

5) Don't rush a well-entrenched target

One of the chief aspects to avoid while attempting a rush in Free Fire is entrenched targets. These opponents have already taken control of a small area, are well defended, and are heavily armed.

While rushing them and winning is a possibility, most players will not get close enough without taking severe damage. For beginners, the best option is to avoid running at opponents holding up within a structure.

4) Don't rush uphill

No matter how experienced users may be, rushing an opponent with the high ground advantage in Free Fire will rarely end well. Given their position and clear line of sight, shooting enemies rushing uphill will be an easy task.

Even if players manage to deploy gloo walls for cover from incoming fire, it won't help much. Suffice to say, rushing uphill is not the best choice gamers can make, and they should avoid it.

3) Avoid rushing in the open

A common misconception among beginners is that a rush involves running at the opponent in the open with guns blazing. However, the reality is entirely different.

The best way to rush in Free Fire is by utilizing natural cover or by deploying gloo walls. The more cover there is, the easier it will be to approach the intended target. Rushing in the open should be avoided at all costs.

2) Never rush in a straight line

When rushing a target from a distance in Free Fire, gamers should avoid running in a straight line. Doing so gives opponents a chance to gain an elimination with ease.

Players should always try to run in an unpredictable pattern that will confuse opponents and make shooting harder. This may also help them slip past their opponents without taking damage, which is hugely beneficial during a rush.

1) Don't take a risk

In the end zones of Free Free, users often decide to attack an enemy simply because they can. While this is not a bad decision, combined with the fact that ammunition is scarce and medkits are limited, at times, it's better to sit it out.

Also Read

Taking a risk during the end zone is not worth it. After coming this far and surviving so long, getting eliminated in a failed rush is bound to cause some frustration.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Do you rush in every single match? Yes, always! No, it is not worth the risk. 0 votes so far