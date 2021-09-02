List of Free Fire pets with healing abilities in September 2021

There are plenty of Free Fire characters who are known for their overpowered skills in the game. Players can categorize most of them as aggressive characters due to their potent performance in Free Fire.

However, most of such aggressive characters require an in-game companion for support. The pets with healing abilities are best-suited for such strong Free Fire characters, especially for the rush gameplay.

Free Fire offers a decent variety of pets with healing abilities that assist players throughout the game. This article lists all pets with healing abilities available in Free Fire as of September 2021.

Free Fire pets with healing skills

4) Shiba (Mushroom Sense)

Shiba - Mushroom Sense (Image via Free Fire)

Based on the viral Japanese dog breed Shiba Inu, Shiba is among the most adorable Free Fire pets. Shiba doesn't help the players heal automatically with any action, but its Mushroom Sense ability helps find mushrooms.

One can spot a surrounding mushroom being marked every 180 seconds, lasting for 30 seconds. At the third level of Mushroom Sense, the difference between the markings minimizes to 120 seconds.

3) Ottero (Double Blubber)

Ottero - Double Blubber (Image via Free Fire)

Players can use Ottero's Double Blubber ability whenever they use the Treatment Gun or the Med Kit. They will recover some EP with the HP they gain from the healing equipment.

At the base level of skill, the EP recovered will be 35% of the HP restored from Med Kit or Treatment Gun, while at Double Blubber's third and final level, the EP recovery will be 65% of the HP recovered.

2) Spirit Fox (Well Fed)

Spirit Fox - Well Fed (Image via Free Fire)

Whenever players use a health pack in Free Fire, they can receive an extra HP using Spirit Fox. At the first level, Spirit Fox's ability Well Fed enables an additional 4 HP recovery.

This extra HP restoration can be maximized to 10 at pet level 7 or skill level 3. Hence, Spirit Fox can be a great companion in a close game when players are low on healing equipment.

1) Detective Panda (Panda's Blessings)

Detective Panda - Panda's Blessings (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers can reap the benefits of Panda's Blessings whenever they play aggressively. Detective Panda will restore players' 4 HP, at skill level 1, only if they score a kill in Free Fire.

Players can further enhance their HP restoration benefit to 10 after upgrading their pet to level 7 (skill level 3).

Edited by Shaheen Banu