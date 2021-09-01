5 best Free Fire characters September 2021

In Garena Free Fire, playable characters make a significant impact on the result of a game. A player who has equipped a decent character gets a tactical advantage over his opponents in the game.

There is an assortment of Free Fire characters, with each having a unique ability. Gamers can choose between active and passive skills, but the decision-making process is pretty complex. This article will look to simplify the process.

Free Fire characters: What are the best options in September 2021

5) Wukong

Free Fire's the Monkey King, Wukong, is a fan-favorite with an active ability named Camouflage, which turns him into a bush, making him an excellent choice in Free Fire.

Users can transform into a bush for 10 seconds (maximum) and turn back to Wukong as soon as they fire at opponents. He is a decent choice for defensive gameplay, and players can take calculated risks by attacking opponents whenever they're vulnerable.

However, despite these benefits, Wukong has a major con in the form of his CD. Camouflage has a cooldown of 300 seconds at level 1, which can be minimized to 200 at the maximum level.

4) Alok

Players can use Alok to provide excellent team support as teammates' agility boosts by 10%. This increased movement speed helps in retreating against enemies with an advantage while pushing against weaker opponents.

In addition to the enhanced movement speed, users get HP restoration at a rate of 5 HP/s using Drop the Beat. It lasts for five seconds at the first level, which can be increased to 10 seconds at the sixth level.

3) Dimitri

Dimitri was the latest addition to the line-up through the 4th-anniversary update. He has an active ability, Healing Heartbeat, that creates a healing zone with a 3.5m range.

Players and their allies can use this healing zone to recover HP. At the initial level, the recovery rate is 3 HP/s, and a downed player/ally can self-recover using the healing area.

His ability lasts for 10 seconds with a CD of 85 seconds. Hence, the recharge is pretty quick compared to others. The ability's duration and CD improve at the sixth level to 15 and 60 seconds, respectively.

2) Jota

Jota was a part of the OB29 update adjustments that improved the character. Now, he can be considered among the best passive ability characters in Free Fire. The reason being his ability, Sustained Raids, which helps in HP gain.

Players need to hit enemies with guns to use Jota's skill. Hitting them will recover some HP while knocking down one will help gain 10%. Hence, Jota is a decent choice for a balanced gameplay strategy in-game.

1) K

Captain Booyah, also known as K, is an active ability character having no time limit. He helps in EP recovery while also enhancing the max EP of a player by 50. His ability, Master of All, has two modes with a mode switch CD of three seconds.

Here are the two modes of Master of All:

Jiu-jitsu mode: It assists in enhancing the EP conversion rates of allies by five times, provided they are present within 6m of the player.

Psychology mode: K's Psychology mode can be great for defense and attack as users can recover 2 EP every three seconds up to 100 EP.

