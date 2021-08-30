5 best Free Fire characters for beginners in 2021

With over 30 characters to choose from in Free Fire, knowing which one to pick can become a daunting task. Each one of them comes with their own special abilities that will affect gameplay style.

While some characters are easy to use, others have more complex mechanics that take time to understand. Knowing which one to pick will make all the difference in-game.

Top 5 characters in Free Fire for beginners

5) Wukong

For players who enjoy a bit of mischief and causing confusion, Wukong is the perfect fun character to pick. While the character offers no tactical skills as such, it is one of the most entertaining ones to pick.

Wuklnong can turn into a bush using the "Camouflage" skill and become hidden in plain sight. Unless the player shoots, the character will remain this way for a few seconds. This skill is very useful for players who enjoy playing passively, as it will allow them to hide at a moment's notice.

4) D-bee

Running and gunning in Free Fire is not the best way to land shots on target. The more players shoot while moving, hitting a target at range becomes harder due to the weapon's bloom increasing.

Using D-bee's special ability called "Bullet Beats" is a great way to counter this issue, as moving and firing not only increases accuracy but movement speed as well for players. This will not only enable players to close the distance gap with minimal effort, but also enable them to fire on the move effortlessly.

3) Maro

For players who enjoy combat at long distances, Maro is an excellent character to pick. Using his skill, known as "Falcon Fervor," players get increased damage at long distances.

However, while the skill is easy enough to understand, players who want to use it to the maximum capability, will have to learn how to use long range weapons such as snipers, marksman rifles and assault rifles. Using mid to close range weapons may not provide an additional damage bonus.

2) Jota

Jota is a self sustaining character for beginners in Free Fire. His unique ability known as "Sustained Raids" allows him to recover some health by shooting and knocking down enemy opponents.

This ability is extremely useful during any stage of the match as players can push and apply pressure on opponents, without the need to stop and heal by using a medkit.

1) Kapella

Kapella is a great supporting character for players to use in Free Fire. Her special survival ability "Healing Song" increases the effects of healing items in-game, as well as healing skills.

Although Kapella can be used by solo players, the character is best used when playing with other players in a squad. Aside from healing boosts, her ability even allows her to reduce allies HP loss when they are downed.

