Guide to top up Free Fire diamonds for free in 2021

Diamonds are of the utmost importance in Free Fire. Players will always need these to snag exclusive in-game items like characters, pets, skins, bundles, and more via the in-game shop as well as the events.

Unlike the other in-game currency, gold, players cannot earn diamonds within the game. They must purchase them by shelling out money from their pockets. The exact prices for the top-up within the game are listed below:

100 diamonds – ₹80 (Cost per diamond ₹0.8)

310 diamonds – ₹250 (Cost per diamond ₹0.806)

520 diamonds – ₹400 (Cost per diamond ₹0.769)

1060 diamonds – ₹800 (Cost per diamond ₹0.754)

2180 diamonds – ₹1600 (Cost per diamond ₹0.733)

5600 diamonds – ₹4000 (Cost per diamond ₹0.714)

Players look for ways to get the in-game currency for free owing to the high cost of diamonds.

How to get free diamonds in Free Fire

Google Opinion Rewards stands as one of the best ways for Free Fire players to earn diamonds for free. After downloading the application, users can set up their profiles to receive surveys. Answering these will provide users with Google Play credits that can be subsequently utilized to purchase diamonds within Free Fire.

One of the special airdrops in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Players can collect sufficient credit to make regular top-up or wait for special airdrops that provide considerably higher value to users on the purchase by providing in-game currency and other items.

Steps to purchase Free Fire diamonds using Google Play credit

Step 1: First, players need to tap on the diamond icon.

Step 2: Clicking on that icon will redirect users to the in-game top up center. Subsequently, the various options will appear on their screen.

Select the desired top-up option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Gamers have to choose the required number of diamonds that they want to buy and then proceed to complete the purchase through the credit.

Step 4: Free Fire diamonds will be credited to the player's account upon completing the payment using the desired method.

Also Read

Tech Guru Top Up in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire )

Tech Guru Top Up is underway in Free Fire, providing an exclusive themed backpack and a gloo wall skin as a reward. Users can acquire the Moco Month Backpack by purchasing 100 diamonds, while the Gloo Wall will require a purchase of 500 diamonds.

Edited by Shaheen Banu