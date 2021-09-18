How to get Free Fire diamonds for free using reward apps (September 2021)

Diamonds are paramount in Free Fire as the currency is necessary for most transactions, including purchases of in-game items like characters, pets, and even changing names. Gamers can only procure this in-game currency by spending real money.

Not all players can afford to do so, but the desire to obtain in-game items makes them look for alternative methods for getting diamonds. There are several legit reward applications through which users may attain this currency at no cost.

Guide on receiving Free Fire diamonds for free through reward apps

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is perhaps the best method through which the players can get Free Fire diamonds free of cost. This survey application of Google is trusted and used by millions of users worldwide.

After installing it, they must first create their profiles by providing their age and other details. Later on, users will be required to complete surveys, thus rewarding them with Google Play Credits.

Once they have accumulated their respective quantity of Google Play Credits, they can purchase diamonds in the battle royale title. Gamers are recommended to wait for a Special Airdrop in Free Fire to make the most of the credits.

Other GPT apps

Applications like Poll Pay can also be used by users (Image via Poll Pay)

Players can also use GPT applications such as Easy Rewards and Poll Pay. The former rewards coins for completing activities like surveys, downloading applications, and more.

Once users have enough coins, they can use them for various incentives such as gift cards and other items. However, Poll Pay only offers surveys.

Gamers can utilize the redeemed gift cards to purchase the in-game within the Free Fire. In this scenario, waiting for the Special Airdrop is also a viable option.

Users should remember that they must never resort to illicit methods like diamond generators and mod applications to attain Free Fire diamonds, as these will lead to permanent bans.

Apart from the options mentioned above, gamers can participate in events on the “BOOYAH!” application to earn in-game currency. It requires users to upload videos or watch them for a given duration.

