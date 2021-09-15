Free Fire Tech Guru top up event: How to claim legendary rewards

Events in Free Fire keep players engaged for days because these provide great rewards for accomplishing particular objectives. The developers recently introduced the Moco: Rebirth event to introduce the awakened Moco about a week back. The peak day for the celebrations is slated for 18 September.

After the conclusion of the McLaren top up event on 8 September, a new Tech Guru Top Up event is now underway. Users essentially have to purchase premium in-game currency to attain a range of exclusive themed cosmetics for free.

Free Fire Tech Guru top up rewards

Players will have to top up diamonds until 21 September to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

The Tech Guru top up event started on 15 September. Gamers have the opportunity to earn the legendary items until 21 September. The exact number of diamonds and specific set of rewards for the top up event are as follows:

The Glow Technica gloo wall can be procured by purchasing 500 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Top up 100 diamonds to receive Moco Month Backpack

Top up 500 diamonds to receive Gloo Wall – Glo Technica

Note: The rewards from any top-up event in Free Fire are essentially free. This is because users should not spend diamonds but rather acquire them. However, gamers must spend real money to obtain in-game currency.

Steps to procure rewards through the top up event

Players can acquire the Moco Month Backpack and gloo wall — Glo Technica — from the Tech Guru top up event by following the steps given below:

Step 1: They must top-up the required number of diamonds in Free Fire.

Users must open the events section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, users must open the event section by clicking the icon on the right side.

Press the claim button beside the items to attain the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: They should select the Tech Guru top up option under Moco: Rebirth and then press the claim button beside the items to receive them.

Gamers may equip the gloo wall and backpack skin from the collection section.

