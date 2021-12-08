Top 5 Free Fire gun combinations to deal more damage after OB31 balances

In Free Fire, the weapons used by the players have a significant impact on their ability to perform on the battlefield. With the appropriate choice, they will be able to have the edge over their foes and take them down quickly.

Garena has balanced many weapons in the most recent OB31 update, providing players with an improved overall experience. Listed below is a collection of the most efficient combos that users can employ to do more damage in Free Fire.

Note: This list is based on the writer's opinion, and the choice of the gun varies from user to user.

Free Fire: Gun combinations to deal more damage

5) M14 + Thompson

M14

M14 (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 77

Rate of Fire: 43

Range: 79

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 15

Accuracy: 57

Movement Speed: 62

Armor Penetration: 0

Thompson

Thompson (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 50

Rate of Fire: 77

Range: 33

Reload Speed: 48

Magazine: 42

Accuracy: 42

Movement Speed: 64

Armor Penetration: 0

M14 is an Assault Rifle that pretty much acts as a DMR. Users can use it to engage in mid or long-range fights and take down enemies with a few shots due to the high damage it deals.

Meanwhile, Thompson can be efficiently utilized for close-quarter combat as users rush onto enemies or when they are being pushed.

4) SCAR + M1014

SCAR

SCAR (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 53

Rate of Fire: 61

Range: 60

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 42

Movement Speed: 62

Armor Penetration: 0

M1014

M1014 (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 94

Rate of Fire: 39

Range: 10

Reload Speed: 20

Magazine: 6

Accuracy: 10

Movement Speed: 60

Armor Penetration: 0

SCAR is considered one of the most balanced ARs in Free Fire. The stats are pretty good, and the firearm can be optimally used if the players are equipped with the appropriate attachments.

The M1014 is a fantastic shotgun, and the serious damage of the weapon allows players to flush out their opponents easily.

3) AWM + UMP

AWM

AWM (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 90

Rate of Fire: 27

Range: 91

Reload Speed: 34

Magazine: 5

Accuracy: 90

Movement Speed: 65

Armor Penetration: 0

UMP

UMP (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 50

Rate of Fire: 74

Range: 37

Reload Speed: 77

Magazine: 48

Accuracy: 43

Movement Speed: 79

Armor Penetration: 67

AWM + UMP is the next combination on this list. The former is arguably the best sniper rifle in the game and can deal heavy blows to the foes. However, users have to be highly accurate.

On the other hand, UMP is an incredible choice in the Sub-machine gun (SMG) category and has pretty balanced overall stats.

2) SKS + MP5

SKS

SKS (Image via Free Fire)

Rate of Fire: 35

Range: 82

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 10

Accuracy: 51

Movement Speed: 62

Armor Penetration: 46

MP5

MP5 (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 48

Rate of Fire: 76

Range: 41

Reload Speed: 77

Magazine: 48

Accuracy: 54

Movement Speed: 66

Armor Penetration: 0

SKS is one of the few Marksman Rifles available to users in Garena Free Fire. It possesses a high damage stat alongside a brilliant range, making it viable.

The MP5 combines well with the SKS, and users can utilize the firearm as they are in close proximity to the foe. It also has a decent magazine capacity of 48.

1) AK + M1887

AK

AK (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 61

Rate of Fire: 56

Range: 72

Reload Speed: 41

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 41

Movement Speed: 62

Armor Penetration: 0

M1887

M1887 (Image via Free Fire)

Damage: 100

Rate of Fire: 42

Range: 21

Reload Speed: 55

Magazine: 2

Accuracy: 10

Movement Speed: 62

Armor Penetration: 54

AK can deliver devastating strikes in Free Fire, and it also possesses impressive overall stats. But a few users might face issues in controlling the recoil of the Assault Rifle.

M1887 has the most significant damage in the game; however, there's also a downside, i.e., the magazine capacity of 2. If users miss their shots, they are practically dead.

Disclaimer: The stats mentioned above were taken from the official website of Free Fire

