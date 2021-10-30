5 coolest AK-47 skins in Free Fire as of October 2021

AK-47 is one of the most preferred weapons in Free Fire. The Assault Rifle deals a great deal of damage to opponents and is a deadly choice for gamers who indulge in close-range combat.

They also love to equip their weapons with exclusive skins and show off their collection. Since the AK-47 is one of the deadliest guns in the game, Free Fire has rolled out some pretty amazing skins for it.

Free Fire: Five fantastic AK-47 skins

5) AK-Flaming Red

The red and gold rendition of the AK-47 is one of the finest skins to be introduced in Free Fire. The color combination makes the gun appear as if it is up in flames.

Apart from a cool visual appearance, the AK-Flaming Red skin is quite deadly as it adds a significant boost to the gun's performance. It enhances the damage and range while nerfing the magazine size by a degree.

Damage: ++

Range: +

Magazine Size: -

4) Skull Hunter

Investing 40 diamonds will reward gamers with the Skull Hunter AK skin from the Skull Hunter Weapon loot.

This cosmetic increases the damage and reload speed while gamers will experience a drop in the weapon's range.

Damage: ++

Reload Speed: +

Range: -

3) AK-Blue Flame Draco

The AK-Blue Flame Draco was introduced in October 2020 and was the first upgradeable skin in Free Fire. Gamers who level up this weapon are eligible to unlock special attributes, including a high fire rate and damage.

However, there will be a downgrade in the speed of movement, though it won't affect the performance of the AK-47.

Damage: +

Rate of Fire: ++

Movement speed: -

2) AK-Winterlands

The winter-based AK skin in Free Fire is simple yet sophisticated. The blue rendition with streaks of white gives the appearance of chilly weather.

One look at the Winterlands skin is enough to run shivers down the enemy's spine. Gamers who use this skin experience a boost in damage and accuracy, even though the reload speed of the gun gets a negative mark.

Damage: ++

Reload: -

Accuracy: +

1) AK- Flaming Dragon

The Flaming Dragon skin in Free Fire is probably the best in terms of appearance. Due to the excellent graphical design and a sleek black and white combination, it is aesthetically pleasing and one of the most sought-after skins.

The specific weapon cosmetic also boosts the damage and range of fire while dragging down the magazine size by a degree.

Damage: ++

Rate of Fire: +

Magazine Size: -

Note: The content of this article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

Edited by Ravi Iyer