Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, income, and best videos (December 2021)

Lokesh Karakoti is one of the most accomplished Indian professional Free Fire players currently representing Orangutan Elite. He is among the most popular faces in the competitive landscape, even winning the Sniper of the Year award last year.

He is also a very successful YouTuber running two channels: Pahadi Gamer and Pahadi Gaming. Both channels boast over one million subscribers.

What is Pahadi Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Pahadi Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 147098967, and he is part of the Pahadiarmy guild within the game. His Free Fire stats as of 17 December 2021 are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Pahadi Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Pahadi Gamer has engaged in 22715 squad matches and has earned victories in 5504 of these, resulting in a win rate of 24.23%. Along with 73131 frags, the professional player has registered a K/D ratio of 4.25.

The content creator has participated in 2034 duo matches and bagged 229 booyahs, translating to a win percentage of 11.25%. He has accumulated 4420 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.45.

Pahadi Gamer has competed in 1674 solo matches and remained unscathed in 276 games, resulting in a win rate of 11.25%. Lokesh has obtained 5844 frags in solo games, adding up to a K/D ratio of 4.18.

Ranked stats

Pahadi Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Pahadi Gamer has played 307 squad games this season and bettered all his opponents 48 times, leading to a win rate of 15.63%. With 1380 eliminations, he has accomplished a K/D ratio of 5.33.

He has not played any solo or duo ranked games this season.

Note: Pahadi Gamer’s Free Fire stats are subject to change as he participates in more games.

Income

Estimated earnings from the Pahadi Gamer channel (Image via Social Blade)

Lokesh’s earnings from the Pahadi Gamer YouTube channel are estimated to be between $86 and $1.4K. Social Blade also approximates his yearly income to be around $1K to $16.5K.

Pahadi Gaming's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

His earnings from Pahadi Gaming channel are believed to be between $655 - $10.5K per month. The yearly figures from his primary YouTube channel are approximately $7.9K - $125.7K.

Best videos

1) Grandmaster In 18 Hours With Team Elite (4.3 million views)

2) Amitbhai Vs Pahadi || 1 vs 1 || Clash Squad in Free Fire || (3.2 million views)

3) Double Booyah In 1 Game - Garena Free Fire (2.08 million views)

Note: Only the number of views has been taken as a criterion to determine the best videos on the channel.

YouTube channel

Lokesh started the Pahadi Gamer channel in July 2020, and it is his second YouTube channel. The user has 128 uploads on the channel which have gained 87.54 million views.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, he started his primary YouTube channel Pahadi Gaming in July 2019, which now has 1.4 million subscribers and 101 million views in total.

Edited by Siddharth Satish