Daddy Calling's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, and best videos (December 2021)

Daddy Calling has established a strong reputation in the Indian Free Fire community as a result of his outstanding gameplay and high ID level. He is placed in the Master tier in BR-Ranked and Diamond 1 in Clash Squad Season 10.

The player also runs a very successful YouTube channel with the same name. It has over 1.15 million subscribers and 66.244 million views. In the last 30 days alone, the content creator has gained 30k subscribers and 2.781 million views.

What is Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID and stats?

His Free Fire ID is 194095234. Daddy Calling leads the Daddy guild in Free Fire, whose guild ID is 60761192.

Lifetime stats

Daddy Calling’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Daddy Calling has achieved 5088 first-place finishes in 17057 squad matches, resulting in a win percentage of 29.82%. The YouTuber is close to the 50k kill mark and has sustained a K/D ratio of 4.17.

The content creator has also participated in 1679 duo games and has converted 338 of these into victories, having a win rate of 20.13%. He has eliminated 4188 foes, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.12.

He has also played 1648 solo games and has stood victorious on 558 occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 33.85%. With 6165 kills, Daddy Calling has registered a K/D ratio of 5.66.

Ranked stats

Daddy Calling’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Daddy Calling has 205 Booyahs in 422 squad matches, upholding a win percentage of 48.57%. He has notched 1983 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 9.14.

He has also played one duo ranked game and has attained 12 frags.

Daddy Calling has also participated in a single solo match and is yet to win or get a kill.

Note: Daddy Calling’s Free Fire stats were recorded on 14 December 2021, and these will change as he participates in further games.

Best videos

1) 92 LEVEL DONE

2) Miss my 92 level id

3) Got V Badge on new Id || DADDYCALLING

Note: The number of views has been taken as the sole criterion for determining the best videos.

YouTube channel

Daddy Calling has been uploading Free Fire related content on his channel for a while now. He has established a vast subscriber base of 1.15 million, and the videos on the channel have earned him a massive view count of 66.24 million.

Edited by Siddharth Satish